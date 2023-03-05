Opinion| Engaging in Tough Discussions (Even If You Hate Conflict)

Whether you're a natural conflict-maker or someone who hates conflict, there are some important things to remember when it comes to tough conversations.

Photo by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash

When it comes to having difficult conversations, there's a lot of pressure to get everything just right. But the reality is that most of us are just trying our best and making mistakes.

We're all imperfect communicators who want to be understood and respected. And if you're reading this article, chances are that you've been on one side or another of a difficult conversation recently—and you might have felt like it wasn't going well at all!

The truth is: having these conversations can be tough; they're much easier said than done. But with practice, persistence, and some tips from me (I'm not an expert or anything), we'll get there together!

You'll learn how easy it can be to have an honest talk about important things with someone else without getting into an argument—and how much better your work life will become when people feel comfortable communicating how they really feel.

Know what you want to say.

Conflict is uncomfortable and difficult, but it's also an opportunity to grow as a person. So if you want to have better conversations with people you care about, here are some tips for doing so:

Know what you want to say. This sounds obvious, but many of us don't actually know what the end goal of our conversation will be--and that can lead us down a rabbit hole where we spend way too much time talking about things that aren't relevant or important at all!

So before you start any conversation, take some time with yourself and think about what exactly it is that needs saying (or doing).

Be clear about your own feelings . If there's something bothering me about another person or situation but my partner doesn't seem interested in hearing my concerns, then chances are good that I won't feel comfortable bringing up those issues again later on down the line either when they really do need addressing--and vice versa:

If someone else tells me something personal during an argument over nothing important whatsoever then chances are good he'll never trust me enough again when there really IS something important going on between us later down the line...

Be prepared for questions, too.

If you're in the midst of a difficult conversation and you feel like the other person is asking a lot of questions, that's normal. You might even feel like they're trying to distract you from talking about the issue at hand--but it's likely just because they have more information than you do or need clarification on some aspect of what happened before they can fully understand why something happened (or didn't happen).

So don't get frustrated when someone asks questions; use them as an opportunity to learn more about their point of view!

If it feels small to you, it probably is.

If you're like me, it's easy to get stuck in a rut of thinking about conflict as being big and scary. We imagine ourselves facing off with someone much larger than us, or having an argument so heated that it could end up burning down our houses.

But in reality, most conflicts fall into the category of small disagreements:

They happen between friends or family members who love each other; they're not life-threatening or even particularly dangerous; and they can be resolved quickly if both parties are willing to talk through their issues calmly (or at least listen patiently while the other person talks).

The problem is that many people aren't very good at having these kinds of conversations--they avoid them because they don't want to deal with hurt feelings or awkwardness in their relationships.

But avoiding difficult conversations only makes things worse:

Once something becomes unsaid, it starts eating away at your relationship until eventually there's nothing left but resentment and bitterness festering between two people who once loved each other dearly but now find themselves unable to communicate without angering one another further every time they try!

Go with the flow of the conversation.

The most important thing to keep in mind is that it's not about you. The person you're talking to is probably just as nervous about the conversation as you are, so don't take it personally if they seem defensive or combative at first.

Keep an open mind and try not to judge them too quickly; chances are good that there's more going on than meets the eye! And above all else: don't give up! No matter how intense things get during these discussions--and believe me when I say they can get pretty intense--you have every right and reason in this world to stand up for yourself and what needs doing around here."

Don't take it personally.

When you're in a difficult conversation, it can be tempting to take things personally. The other person may say something that you interpret as offensive or critical of you.

They might get defensive and angry, or they might not understand why the issue is so important to you at all--and those reactions can make us feel hurt or offended.

But if we allow ourselves to see these reactions as simply responses from another person who has different values than we do (or who has different information), then we'll be better able to stay focused on what matters:

Getting our point across as clearly and calmly as possible so that both parties walk away feeling like they've been heard and respected by one another.

Being able to have difficult conversations is an essential skill that will improve your relationships, your work, and your life in general!

You'll find that the more you practice having difficult conversations, the better you become at them. You'll feel more confident in your relationships and work, which is a great thing!

Finally

I hope you found this list helpful. I know that these are not the only ways to have difficult conversations, but they're some of the most common and effective ways to do so.