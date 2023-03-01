Opinion | Artificial Intelligence Reveals the Symptoms of Infidelity in Relationships in Staggering Ways

Photo by Deon Black on Unsplash

Artificial intelligence has been used in the legal field for years. But now, with the help of technologies like TRACE, it's moving into the world of relationships. The researchers who developed TRACE say that it can detect whether someone is lying by looking at their body language and heartbeat.

They believe that this technology could help protect people from relationships that aren't healthy for them--or even dangerous to their physical well-being.

The AI, which is called TRACE, can be used to analyze the behavior of individuals in a relationship.

It looks at what they do, how they behave and how often they interact with each other.

The AI was developed by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and Stanford University in California. Its purpose is to detect infidelity by analyzing patterns of communication between partners over time.

In order to use this technology, you must first install an app on your phone or computer that collects data about your daily activity (e.g., location, social media posts).

Once installed on your device(s), TRACE will begin collecting information from your phone every hour as long as it's connected via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi network connection between two devices - one being yours and another being yours partner's phone/device; meaning both devices must have been set up within three minutes after installation for proper functionality!

The researchers who developed it say it will soon be able to detect whether someone is lying by looking at their body language and heartbeat.

"We're applying machine learning techniques to our dataset," says Andrew S. Moore, a computer scientist at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh who studies artificial intelligence (AI). "These techniques allow us to analyze information that's not available in traditional human-led testing."

TRAINING YOUR BRAIN TO LIE

TRACE was trained on more than 50,000 images of couples with whom the users were not emotionally involved.

The researchers programmed TRACE to analyze the facial expressions and body movements of people in photos. It then determined whether they were happy, angry or sad based on the way they were looking at others.

The algorithm was trained on more than 50,000 images of couples with whom the users were not emotionally involved.

The results suggest that TRACE can detect whether someone is having an affair even if they are physically present in a relationship with you--which could be useful for parents who want to know if their children are being unfaithful before they leave home for college or move away from home entirely.

It analyzed their facial expressions and body movements while they were talking to determine how they were feeling during those interactions.

TRACE was trained on more than 50,000 images of couples with whom the users were not emotionally involved. It analyzed their facial expressions and body movements while they were talking to determine how they were feeling during those interactions.

The AI discovered that the presence of a third-party lover is likely to increase jealousy in relationships and lead to an increase in perceived threats, which can cause partners to become more aggressive or violent toward each other.

To train TRACE's learning algorithms, the researchers fed it millions of images showing couples in different situations.

It analyzed their facial expressions and body movements while they were talking to determine how they were feeling during those interactions.

The algorithm was then tested on photos taken at random times during a daylong sampling of five people's lives--one person who was an active participant in the study (who had not been approached by anyone) and four others who weren't involved with each other romantically but were considered friends or acquaintances with whom one person was having an affair.

Another way TRACE could spot infidelity is by analyzing how couples communicate when they are not as comfortable with each other as they were before they started dating.

TRACE can detect when a partner is being dishonest about his intentions or feelings toward another person by analyzing cues from their body language or speech patterns.

For example, if one partner was known for having an over-the-top personality and the other partner was more reserved, but suddenly starts acting more spontaneous in front of their significant other--this could be an indication that something may be going on behind closed doors.

The software can also help identify cheating spouses because it can detect when a partner is being dishonest about his intentions or feelings toward another person by analyzing cues from their body language or speech patterns.

For example, if there's an increase in the frequency of texting while they're out together and you notice that they don't seem as interested in each other when they're together, then this could be an indication that your partner is having an affair.

In addition to detecting whether someone's cheating on you, AI can also help detect whether there are signs that your relationship will end in divorce within five years' time (based on demographic factors like age).

Smart technology like this can help protect people from relationships that aren't healthy for them

It's a tool that can be used to make sure you are truly in love with your partner, and not just being told what they want to hear by someone else.

It also helps protect people from being cheated on, because it picks up any signs that something isn't right with the relationship (like infidelity). If someone were trying to hide an affair from their partner, then this would give them away because their behavior would become more anxious or defensive if their spouse asked them questions about the subject during conversations together.

Conclusion

As we’ve seen, AI is already being used to analyze relationships in ways that can help people avoid dangerous situations. Now that TRACE has been trained on large sets of data and can identify subtle changes in behavior, it could soon be able to spot infidelity before it happens.