When Exposed to Psychosocial Stress, Vulnerable and Grandiose Narcissists React Differently to Cortisol.

Meech "the blogger"

Photo by Aarón Blanco Tejedor on Unsplash

Vulnerable narcissists and grandiose narcissists have different patterns of cortisol reactivity to psychosocial stress.

What is Vulnerable Narcissism?

Vulnerable narcissists are emotionally vulnerable. They are more likely to be hurt by criticism, which can lead them to withdraw and become defensive. Vulnerable narcissists also have low self-esteem, which makes them feel shameful about their own perspectives and needs.

They may have very sensitive hearts--they'll notice any slight or insult as if it were a knife in their back.

Their grandiosity is often coupled with insecurity; this combination makes them hypersensitive to criticism and unable to tolerate others' views that differ from theirs (especially if they disagree with those views).

What is Grandiose Narcissism?

Grandiose narcissists are more likely to be narcissistic than vulnerable narcissists. Narcissism is a personality trait that describes an individual's need for admiration and grandiosity, but it also encompasses many traits associated with aggression, violence, impulsivity and substance abuse.

Grandiose narcissists are more likely to engage in criminal behavior than vulnerable ones. In fact, they're the least likely type of person (in terms of frequency) who will commit violent crimes against others

Grandiose narcissists tend to be impulsive; their lack of control over their behavior can lead them into situations where they might do something wrong or risky without thinking about the consequences first.

Are both narcissists vulnerable and grandiose?

The answer is yes. Narcissists come in two flavors: vulnerable and grandiose. Both types exhibit the same behavior, but there are some differences between them.

Vulnerable narcissists are more likely to be insecure about themselves and their relationships, whereas grandiose narcissists tend not to care about others' opinions of them at all (although this doesn't mean they don't care about their own image).

Vulnerable narcissists tend to experience high amounts of stress while grandiose ones tend not to feel much stress at all--even after experiencing an extreme event such as being fired from your job or having an argument with someone important in your life.

How do we know that the narcissists differ in their cortisol reactivity to stress?

To test the cortisol levels of the narcissists, they were exposed to a series of stressful tasks. The participants then had their saliva sampled and measured for cortisol levels.

The results showed that the grandiose narcissists exhibited higher levels of cortisol after exposure to stressors than did vulnerable narcissists; however, both types of individuals showed similar patterns in their baseline physiology (i.e., before exposure).

How are vulnerable narcissists different from other people with social anxiety?

Vulnerable narcissists are more likely to have a history of trauma and depression, which makes sense when you consider that the vulnerable narcissist has experienced social stress for most of his or her life.

They've also never been able to gain enough self-esteem from any source other than themselves, which means they don't feel like they can trust anyone else around them either.

In contrast, grandiose narcissists tend to be less socially anxious and they may even be able to benefit from therapy or medication if their feelings become too overwhelming (e.g., panic attacks).

However, this doesn't mean that grandiose narcissists won't struggle at times with their mental health--and it certainly doesn't mean that all grandiose individuals are mentally healthy!

Is there a way to help the two types of narcissists get along better with each other?

The answer is yes, but it's not easy. The first step is to recognize the difference between the two types of narcissists and treat them differently.

The vulnerable narcissist needs your empathy and compassion, while the grandiose narcissist will just take advantage of you if you let him. They both need understanding, but only one type can benefit from it:

The vulnerable one benefits from knowing that someone cares about them; however, this doesn't mean that you should abandon your boundaries or allow yourself to get emotionally attached because then both parties would lose control over their own lives!

You can use the same strategies for both types of narcissists.

If you want to help a narcissist, you can use the same strategies for both types of narcissists. The strategies are the same, but the ways they are used will be different.

For example, if your grandiose narcissist is afraid of losing control and needs reassurance in order to maintain their status, then they might need praise or validation when they make mistakes or feel threatened by others (e.g., "You did such a great job").

On the other hand, if your vulnerable narcissist struggles with self-esteem issues because he/she lacks empathy toward others (e.g., "I don't care about what happens to anyone else"), then he/she may benefit from being criticized as harshly as possible (e.g., "You're an idiot!").

Summary

Though there is some overlap between the two types of narcissists, they are distinct. While grandiose narcissists tend to be more anxious and vulnerable narcissists tend to be more avoidant, these tendencies do not determine how grandiose or vulnerable the person will become.

Rather, it is the specific combination of traits that determines whether you are a vulnerable or grandiose narcissist in particular situations.

