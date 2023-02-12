Individual Narcissism is Typically More Prominent in Those With Attachment Anxiety

Photo by ammar sabaa on Unsplash

If you're looking for a way to better understand yourself and your relationships with others, understanding collective narcissism might be helpful. Collective narcissism is the tendency to see yourself as superior to other people in every way possible.

It's often seen as an unhealthy trait (although not always), but it can also be used to our advantage if we work on ourselves and learn how to handle situations where it may manifest itself.

People with attachment anxiety tend to have heightened collective narcissism.

Collective narcissists hold a grandiose view of their group, and are often associated with attachment anxiety because they feel connected to it in some way. In this way, collective narcissists are similar to people who have an attachment preference for their family or friends; both groups feel like they belong within the group and therefore hold values that align with the collective identity (e.g., being loyal).

Collective narcissists are also more likely than other individuals on average to believe that others see them as unique individuals—that is, they think others see their behavior as unique rather than just another example of what everyone else does (a phenomenon known as "other-centered thinking").

This may be because collectively narcissistic people do not experience shame when behaving badly within groups; instead, they may think “it doesn’t matter if I make mistakes because everyone else does too” or “I am special no matter what anyone else thinks."

Attachment anxiety is an anxiety disorder characterized by a fear of abandonment. People with attachment anxiety tend to have heightened collective narcissism, which is a term used to describe the tendency of people to put their own needs ahead of others.

People with attachment anxiety tend to be more likely than average to engage in self-destructive behaviors like substance abuse or reckless driving;

They may also have more difficulty with intimacy and relationships; and

They may even experience what’s called “secondary gain,” where they feel like they need someone else’s approval more than their own

First of all, people with attachment anxiety don't have a concept of what it means to be part of a group.

They're more likely to be self-centered and focused on their own needs rather than the needs of others, which can make them feel like they don't belong in groups or organizations.

This is because they have trouble trusting other people around them—they worry that if they open up too much about their emotions or feelings, then those same things could happen again in the future (and maybe even with someone else).

They also tend to place blame on others for their own shortcomings, which makes them more likely to exploit and use others for their own personal gain.

They don't have a concept of what it means to be part of a group.

They also tend to place blame on others for their own shortcomings.

They tend to be selfish, and have difficulty with empathy. This can lead them to see other people as objects rather than human beings.

In many cases, they will seek out these opportunities in order to compensate for their emotional emptiness and self-esteem problems.

They may be trying to make up for their own feelings of inadequacy or lack of confidence. In other cases, they may be looking for love and companionship from others so that they can feel better about themselves.

One of the most common causes for a person to be a narcissist is their upbringing. Children who were raised by parents who showered them with praise and attention may have grown up to believe that they were better than others.

This can lead them to behave as if they deserve special treatment from others, simply because they are “special” in some way.

People with attachment anxiety tend to have heightened collective narcissism. They are more likely to use others for personal gain, and they blame them for their own shortcomings. They can also exploit others for personal gain as well.

A boss who believes his employees only care about their jobs and not him or his company.

An employee who thinks she deserves better treatment than her co-workers because she works harder than them (and knows it).

If you struggle with collective narcissism, you might do better if you learn how to work through your relationship issues with yourself and other people.

If you struggle with collective narcissism, learning how to manage your feelings and emotions can be a helpful way of staying balanced. You might want to try:

Learn more about the difference between healthy self-esteem and unhealthy feelings of self-importance.

Be aware of how much time you spend dwelling on things that make you feel good or bad about yourself.

Practice being empathetic toward others' feelings and perspectives (even if they're different from yours).

Take advantage of opportunities for assertiveness when appropriate—this can help reduce defensiveness in relationships where people are being too controlling or aggressive toward each other

Final thought

While people with attachment anxiety often have trouble relating to others, they can also be socially isolated. If you're an individual who struggles with collective narcissism, there are ways to get help.

For example, you can find a therapist who understands your needs and concerns about this type of disorder. Another option is joining a support group for people who struggle with the same issues as yourself.

This way, there will be other people on hand during times when one might feel very alone in their journey towards normalcy.

