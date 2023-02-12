Individual Narcissism is Typically More Prominent in Those With Attachment Anxiety

Meech "the blogger"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L6EwU_0kko8d6R00
Photo byammar sabaaonUnsplash

If you're looking for a way to better understand yourself and your relationships with others, understanding collective narcissism might be helpful. Collective narcissism is the tendency to see yourself as superior to other people in every way possible.

It's often seen as an unhealthy trait (although not always), but it can also be used to our advantage if we work on ourselves and learn how to handle situations where it may manifest itself.

People with attachment anxiety tend to have heightened collective narcissism.

Collective narcissists hold a grandiose view of their group, and are often associated with attachment anxiety because they feel connected to it in some way. In this way, collective narcissists are similar to people who have an attachment preference for their family or friends; both groups feel like they belong within the group and therefore hold values that align with the collective identity (e.g., being loyal).

Collective narcissists are also more likely than other individuals on average to believe that others see them as unique individuals—that is, they think others see their behavior as unique rather than just another example of what everyone else does (a phenomenon known as "other-centered thinking").

This may be because collectively narcissistic people do not experience shame when behaving badly within groups; instead, they may think “it doesn’t matter if I make mistakes because everyone else does too” or “I am special no matter what anyone else thinks."

This can be seen in several ways including the following:

Attachment anxiety is an anxiety disorder characterized by a fear of abandonment. People with attachment anxiety tend to have heightened collective narcissism, which is a term used to describe the tendency of people to put their own needs ahead of others.

This can be seen in several ways including but not limited to:

  • People with attachment anxiety tend to be more likely than average to engage in self-destructive behaviors like substance abuse or reckless driving;
  • They may also have more difficulty with intimacy and relationships; and
  • They may even experience what’s called “secondary gain,” where they feel like they need someone else’s approval more than their own

First of all, people with attachment anxiety don't have a concept of what it means to be part of a group.

They're more likely to be self-centered and focused on their own needs rather than the needs of others, which can make them feel like they don't belong in groups or organizations.

This is because they have trouble trusting other people around them—they worry that if they open up too much about their emotions or feelings, then those same things could happen again in the future (and maybe even with someone else).

They also tend to place blame on others for their own shortcomings, which makes them more likely to exploit and use others for their own personal gain.

People with attachment anxiety tend to have heightened collective narcissism. This can be seen in several ways, including the following:

  • They don't have a concept of what it means to be part of a group.
  • They also tend to place blame on others for their own shortcomings.

They tend to be selfish, and have difficulty with empathy. This can lead them to see other people as objects rather than human beings.

In many cases, they will seek out these opportunities in order to compensate for their emotional emptiness and self-esteem problems.

They may be trying to make up for their own feelings of inadequacy or lack of confidence. In other cases, they may be looking for love and companionship from others so that they can feel better about themselves.

One of the most common causes for a person to be a narcissist is their upbringing. Children who were raised by parents who showered them with praise and attention may have grown up to believe that they were better than others.

This can lead them to behave as if they deserve special treatment from others, simply because they are “special” in some way.

Some examples of how people with attachment anxiety might express collective narcissism include the following behaviors:

People with attachment anxiety tend to have heightened collective narcissism. They are more likely to use others for personal gain, and they blame them for their own shortcomings. They can also exploit others for personal gain as well.

Some examples of how this might manifest in the workplace include:

  • A boss who believes his employees only care about their jobs and not him or his company.
  • An employee who thinks she deserves better treatment than her co-workers because she works harder than them (and knows it).

If you struggle with collective narcissism, you might do better if you learn how to work through your relationship issues with yourself and other people.

If you struggle with collective narcissism, learning how to manage your feelings and emotions can be a helpful way of staying balanced. You might want to try:

  • Learn more about the difference between healthy self-esteem and unhealthy feelings of self-importance.
  • Be aware of how much time you spend dwelling on things that make you feel good or bad about yourself.
  • Practice being empathetic toward others' feelings and perspectives (even if they're different from yours).
  • Take advantage of opportunities for assertiveness when appropriate—this can help reduce defensiveness in relationships where people are being too controlling or aggressive toward each other

Final thought

While people with attachment anxiety often have trouble relating to others, they can also be socially isolated. If you're an individual who struggles with collective narcissism, there are ways to get help.

For example, you can find a therapist who understands your needs and concerns about this type of disorder. Another option is joining a support group for people who struggle with the same issues as yourself.

This way, there will be other people on hand during times when one might feel very alone in their journey towards normalcy.

Additionally, you may view more of my blogs here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationship advice# Narcissists# Narcissistic abuse# society# lifestyle

Comments / 15

Published by

I’m no one special, just an ordinary man that seeks extraordinary wisdom.

Aurora, CO
735 followers

More from Meech "the blogger"

Opinion| Could Jealousy About Your lover's Past be the #1 Symptom of Insecurity?

If your partner was once the object of someone else's affection, you're probably jealous. But don't take it personally. It's not about you. If you’re jealous of your partner’s past, it’s a sign that you're insecure. And I mean, come on:

Read full story

Opinion| Allowing Oneself Time To Heal Following A Breakup Can Create A Win-Win Situation

When a relationship ends, it can feel like your world is crashing down around you. When it comes to breakups, the first step is to acknowledge the need to heal. It's important to allow yourself time to process the breakup and all the emotions that come with it.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion| Considerations for Dating Your Friend's Ex

After all, you're the only one who truly knows how to make their ex jealous. Sometimes the heart wants what it wants. If you've been friends with someone for a long time, and they finally break up with their significant other, it's natural to want to be the one celebrating with them after the breakup.

Read full story
1 comments

The Narcissist's Silence and Rejection

The discard is when the narcissist suddenly stops talking to you and/or starts rejecting you. The discard can happen at any time during the relationship, but it usually happens after you've spent some time with the narcissist. There are many reasons why someone might discard you and these vary from person to person.

Read full story
31 comments

Explanations Of False Or Insincere Apologies

When you make a mistake, do you know how to apologize? Do you know when to apologize? If not, here's a guide to help you out. We've all been there. You're in a jam, you need forgiveness and you don't know how to get it. So you say the wrong thing, or do something rude, or commit some social faux pas that causes someone else pain. Now what?

Read full story

Opinion| Putting A Passive-Aggressive Person In Their Place Completely

Being passive-aggressive is never a good look, but if you're being put in your place by a good friend then it's time to take action. If you're a good friend, then you know that there is nothing worse than having someone be passive-aggressive toward you. It's a feeling of helplessness and guilt that can make anyone feel alone in their world.

Read full story
14 comments

Opinion| Are You Dating a Sociopath?

The truth about sociopaths and how to tell if you're dating one. If you have ever wondered if the person you love is a sociopath, you're not alone. It's hard to admit when there might be something wrong with the person you love, but it's important.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion| Is The Most Dangerous Type Of Narcissist The Spiritual Narcissist?

I've been studying human nature for years, and believe it or not, I've encountered my fair share of narcissists. The thing is, as someone who deals with these people on a daily basis, there's only so much you can do when dealing with them — especially if they're your boss or in a position of power over you.

Read full story
50 comments

Money and Spiritual Development: Do They Interconnect?

There is a direct correlation between wealth and spirituality. Wealth allows you to have more time and resources to pursue your spiritual path. What's the connection between wealth and spirituality? Many people think they can't coexist, but they do. In fact, I think that in some ways wealth can help you be more spiritual and that spirituality can help you become wealthy.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Signs She's Lying About Loving You

Signs She's Pretending to Love You. Is she really into you or just playing hard to get? Here are some subtle hints to help you figure out if she's into you or not. When you're dating someone, it's natural to get jealous when they show interest in other people. But is she showing signs of being a fake? Is she pretending to like you, but really just trying to make herself feel better after breaking up with her last boyfriend?

Read full story
71 comments

Asking a Cheating Lover Tough Questions

You may be asking yourself, what did I do wrong? How did he meet someone else? How can I get him back?. If your boyfriend cheated on you, it's obviously a very difficult situation. It's important that you understand what went wrong and what he's going through so that you can work together to get past this difficult time in your relationship.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Turbulent Ways Your Narcissistic Mother Duped you on Your Identity.

If you have a narcissistic mother, she may lie to you about who you are, what your needs are, and why she should be forgiven for sins that do not exist in order to create a sense of normalcy around her as well as herself.

Read full story
4 comments

The Many Things to Consider When Choosing the Right Person to Marry

If you are looking for the right person to marry, then you must be patient. It is not easy to find someone who is willing to wait for you and put up with your flaws. But if you are, then you must be.

Read full story
1 comments

Dealing With A Narcissist in The Workplace?

Narcissists in the workplace can be difficult to spot, but here are some of the tell-tale signs that you might be dealing with one. Narcissists typically have an inflated sense of self-importance, a preoccupation with fantasies of success, power and brilliance and a lack of empathy for others. Narcissists often feel envious of others and believe that others are envious of them.

Read full story
1 comments

Do Men Marry for Love or for the Woman who Stands in Front of Them?

Love is a beautiful thing, but sometimes it just doesn't matter. Sometimes, a guy just wants to know if his marriage will last or if he should just settle for a one-night stand.

Read full story
103 comments

Necessary Things Keep in Mind When Creating Your Dating Profile to Find Love?

You're on a date with someone new, and things are going great. They're easy to talk to, they laugh at your jokes (or at least pretend to), and they seem genuinely interested in getting to know you.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissist Gaslighting Phrases and Effective Reactions to Put Them Off

Narcissists are masters of manipulation. They can make you feel like you're the crazy one, even when they're saying things that aren't true. If you've ever been in a relationship with a narcissist, then you know how frustrating it can be to try to talk sense into them.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy