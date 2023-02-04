Opinion| Considerations for Dating Your Friend's Ex

Sometimes the heart wants what it wants. If you've been friends with someone for a long time, and they finally break up with their significant other, it's natural to want to be the one celebrating with them after the breakup.

However, if you're not careful, things can get complicated when dating a friend's exes. Just remember these rules to help everyone involved.

You're friends with one person, not both.

Being friends with both people is a tricky thing. You want to be there for your friend, but you also have feelings for their ex. And that can make things very awkward in the beginning of your relationship--especially if they haven't had any time apart yet!

It's important to remember that you're not dating just one person:

You're dating two.

The more time goes by and the deeper into this relationship you get, the more likely it will become that something happens between these two people again (and again).

This means that you'll need to keep an open mind about how things might change as time goes on and adjust accordingly if necessary--which could mean breaking up or ending whatever relationship exists between yourself and either party involved in order for everyone involved (you included) to keep feeling happy and secure with themselves throughout all of this new information coming at them constantly over time."

Don't be a rebound.

The first rule of rebounding is to never become a rebound. It's not that you have to avoid dating someone who has recently broken up with someone else, but do not start dating them if they're looking for a way to get over their ex.

Rebounds are short-term relationships that usually happen after one person has been dumped by another person. The person who was previously dumped will typically use the rebound as a way of getting back at their previous partner, or simply because they want some fun after being left alone for so long (or both).

It doesn't mean that all rebounds are bad--some people find themselves in healthy relationships after being involved in one of these situations--but most are not very serious or long lasting because they tend not be able to sustain themselves as anything more than just fun while waiting for something better to come along.

Be honest about your intentions.

Honesty is the best policy, especially when it comes to dating a friend's ex. If you're not ready for a relationship then don't date them! Don't string them along and lead them on when you have no intention of being with them.

That said, if you do want to pursue something with their ex, then be honest about your feelings from the start. They may not be ready for another relationship yet (or ever), but at least they'll know where they stand with someone who has been honest about what they want out of this situation.

Be transparent about your relationship status.

You may have noticed that this article is not titled "How to Date Your Friend's Ex." That's because we're going to assume that if you're reading this, it means you've already done that.

Don't worry--it happens! The only thing worse than dating a friend's ex is not being honest about your intentions or lying about your relationship status. If you want someone else's former partner back in your life, be transparent about it from the start:

Don't try to sneak around behind the other person's back by telling them how great things are between them and say how happy everyone would be if they got back together again. If anything, this will just make everyone involved feel uncomfortable and anxious about what might happen next (and hopefully has already happened).

If there was any doubt as to whether or not your friend will approve of this new development in their life (or lack thereof), here are some tips on how best go about doing so without hurting anyone along the way:

  • Do not lie about who/what/when/where/why etc...

When you start dating someone who used to be your friend's ex, there are going to be a lot of questions asked. You don't want to answer those questions with any kind of lie or half-truth because it will only lead to more lies being told later down the road.

It can also make things uncomfortable for everyone involved because they'll feel like they're walking on eggshells around one another in an effort not to say anything that might set off an argument or make someone upset (which is never fun).

Respect the boundaries of others.

If you and your friend are both going to be in a relationship with the same person, then it's important that you respect their boundaries.

It's normal for exes to want some time apart after ending things; this can help them move on from their previous relationship and focus on themselves for a bit before getting back out there.

If they don't want you contacting them or spending time with them right away, respect that decision by not contacting them at all until they've had time to process everything--and even then, make sure they're comfortable being around both of you together!

Dating a friend's ex can be complicated, but if you follow these rules it will help make the process easier for everyone involved!

When you're dating a friend's ex, it's important to be respectful of both parties. If you have any intentions of pursuing a romantic relationship with your friend's ex, you should make sure that they know this from the beginning.

Be honest about your intentions and respect the boundaries of the other person. This will help them feel comfortable in their own skin and prevent any unnecessary drama later on down the road!

It's also important to be transparent about your relationship status--whether it's serious or casual--so there aren't any misunderstandings between all parties involved in this situation!

Takeaway

The key to a successful relationship with your friend's ex is honesty and transparency. If you're upfront about your intentions and have respect for their relationship, then there shouldn't be any problems!

