The Narcissist's Silence and Rejection

The discard is when the narcissist suddenly stops talking to you and/or starts rejecting you.

Silence Photo by Taras Chernus on Unsplash

The discard can happen at any time during the relationship, but it usually happens after you've spent some time with the narcissist. There are many reasons why someone might discard you and these vary from person to person.

It could be because they have decided that they don't want to be with you anymore or that they want other people in their life who will give them what they want from relationships.

The narcissist's discard happens when your relationship ends in a way that makes you question whether you were ever truly loved.

The discard is a phase of the relationship where the narcissist withdraws their love and attention. This can be done in many ways, including a silent treatment or being emotionally unavailable.

Some people think that if their partner was abusive, then it means that they weren't ever loved by them. In fact, narcissists are often charming and loving during courtship--which makes it difficult for victims to recognize what's happening until it's too late.

The discard is a time when they can make you believe that the end of the relationship is your fault and make you doubt yourself. They may tell you that they think it's best if both of you go your separate ways, or they may just stop communicating with you altogether, leaving no explanation for their behavior.

It's normal to feel hurt by this sudden change in behavior--and even more so if it follows several months or years where things have been going well between the two of you.

But don't let them get away with making it seem like this was all about YOU! It wasn't; it was about them having an emotional need for excitement and validation from others (and possibly other people).

You may have been discarded before and know what it feels like, but that doesn't mean you're immune to it happening again.

"If only I had done this or not done that..." But in reality, there was nothing else that could be done at this point because your partner has already made up his or her mind about ending things with you - even if he or she hasn't told you yet!

The silent treatment is also very effective at making us feel responsible for our own pain because it keeps us guessing as to what went wrong between us. We want so badly for our partner not just to tell us why things didn't work out between us but also show some kind gesture such as calling just once (even if only briefly) so we know they're still thinking about me/care about how I'm doing after all these months/years together."

Your life may have been turned upside down by this experience and if you find yourself constantly thinking about what happened, then it would be good to talk to someone about it.

You may be able to get help from a therapist or support group. If not, try writing down your thoughts instead of talking about them for a while. And if that doesn't help either, try exercising!

Exercise is great for helping with stress, anxiety and depression. It can also help you sleep better, which will help you feel less stressed and anxious during the day.

The discard can last for months or years and it can be frightening, but don't let it ruin your future by becoming isolated from others and not letting anyone else into your life again.

It's natural to want to avoid a repeat of this experience, but if you do that, then you won't have any chance of learning from what happened and what mistakes might have been made in your relationship with the narcissist.

It's important to remember that narcissists aren't inherently bad people; they just have a lot of emotional baggage from their childhoods.

Conclusion

So, if you've been discarded by a narcissist, remember that it's not your fault and there are other people out there who can help you get through this difficult time.