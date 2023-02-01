Explanations Of False Or Insincere Apologies

When you make a mistake, do you know how to apologize? Do you know when to apologize? If not, here's a guide to help you out.

Insincere Photo by Daniel Monteiro on Unsplash

We've all been there. You're in a jam, you need forgiveness and you don't know how to get it. So you say the wrong thing, or do something rude, or commit some social faux pas that causes someone else pain. Now what?

The answer is simple: You apologize! But wait—that's not right...is it? The truth is that apologies don't always come easy, especially when they're insincere or fake. Let's look at some examples of each kind of apology (and ways out of them).

"I'm sorry you feel that way."

This is a classic example of an insincere apology, and it's something you probably hear all the time. When someone says this to you, they're not actually apologizing for anything--they are simply expressing sympathy for your feelings.

You might be thinking:

"Well, what's wrong with being sorry about your friend's bad mood?" In fact, nothing at all! However, when someone says this phrase in lieu of an actual apology (which usually means they did something wrong), it implies that their actions were not wrong or harmful; instead, it puts blame on how YOU reacted to THEIR actions.

This is a way to avoid taking responsibility for YOUR actions while simultaneously avoiding having to apologize properly...and no one wants THAT!

"I didn't mean to hurt you. I was really just trying to help."

This is what we call a "no-fault" apology. The speaker is trying to shift responsibility away from themselves and make the victim feel bad for feeling bad or angry. It's like saying, "You shouldn't be mad at me; I was just trying to help."

This type of apology is not only insincere but also manipulative because it suggests that there are other people who would have been happy with how things turned out--but not YOU!

If someone says this to you after doing something wrong (or even if they don't), your first instinct should be: Don't let them get away with it!

"It was a mistake."

This is a common phrase used in place of an apology, and it can be used to excuse any kind of behavior. It's frequently used to justify bad behavior, too:

"I'm sorry that I cut you off in traffic, but it was an accident!" or "I didn't mean for my dog to bite your ankle." It's also often used as a way to avoid responsibility for your actions--for example, if someone finds out that you had sex with their partner after promising not do so again with anyone else (and then did).

The truth is that nothing is ever truly accidental; everything happens for a reason. So if you say something hurtful or harmful without meaning it and later regret having done so? That doesn't mean it wasn't on purpose!

You have chosen willfully not only what words come out of your mouth but also how they affect others; therefore there must always be consequences when those choices cause harm instead of good.

"I apologize if I offended you."

This is the most common, and it's also a sign of insincerity. It's not an apology; it's a way of saying "I'm sorry you feel that way." The person doesn't actually mean they regret their actions or behavior--they just want your feelings to be placated so they can continue doing whatever they were doing without hearing any more complaints from you.

This kind of statement makes it seem like the speaker assumes that their actions were justified, but if you're offended by them anyway, then maybe those actions weren't so bad after all?

Or maybe this person thinks that because they didn't intend for things to go wrong in some way (even though they definitely did), then there isn't anything wrong with what happened?

Either way, this apology isn't going far enough because it doesn't actually acknowledge wrongdoing on behalf of whomever apologized--it only acknowledges how some other person may feel about said wrongdoing!

"What I did was wrong, but it wasn't all my fault."

This is a common excuse and one that you should be wary of. It's often used to deflect responsibility, but it can also be used as an attempt to make the person whose apology you're receiving feel better about themselves by suggesting that they're not entirely responsible for what happened either.

In both cases, this kind of apology is insincere--and can actually be more hurtful than no apology at all!

If someone says this kind of thing after you've done something wrong (and let's face it: we all have), remember: They still did something wrong! If anything, they added fuel to the fire by doing so-called "good deeds" while treating others poorly behind closed doors; they may even have done so intentionally just so they could say "but I tried" later on when things got heated between you two.

Don't fall into their trap by accepting an insincere apology just because it makes them feel better about themselves; instead look back at how things went down between yourself and others before coming up with next steps for moving forward together again--if at all possible!

"I'm sorry if my actions made you feel uncomfortable/unwanted/upset/etc."

If you're apologizing to someone, it's important to show that you understand how they feel. This can be done by using phrases like "I'm sorry if my actions made you feel uncomfortable/unwanted/upset/etc."

This is a great way to start a conversation about what happened and how it can be resolved. You are taking responsibility for your actions and showing that you care about the other person's feelings.

"I'm sorry if my actions made your life in any way more difficult than it already is."

This is a common apology that's often used when you're not really sorry at all. It's a way of making the other person feel bad for what happened, whether it was their fault or not.

It's also a way of deflecting blame onto yourself and saying that it shouldn't have been your responsibility to apologize in the first place--it should have been theirs!

This type of apology is often seen in situations like breakups where one person feels guilty about ending things but doesn't want to take responsibility for the breakup because they think it would make them look weak or needy if they did so openly; instead, they'll say something like:

"I'm sorry if my actions made your life in any way more difficult than it already is." This kind of statement makes both parties feel bad about themselves--and usually ends up being counterproductive for everyone involved!

"I'm sorry that your lack of understanding prevents you from seeing how supportive and kind I am being right now in this situation. It's not like we're all perfect or anything!" (Also known as the "no one is perfect" tactic.)

This is a fake apology because it's not an apology at all--it's just an attempt to shift blame onto someone else. This person isn't sorry for what they did, but rather wishes that their actions were justifiable in some way so that they won't feel guilty about them anymore.

By blaming others for their bad behavior and saying things like, "We all make mistakes sometimes," these people are trying to make themselves look good while making everyone else feel bad about themselves by comparison:

"Look at me! I'm better than everyone else because my mistakes aren't nearly as bad as theirs."

"Sorry if I hurt you feelings..." (Because feelings are real, while apologies are fake so they must cancel each other out and make everything OK again.)

"Sorry if I hurt your feelings..."

This is an apology that's not really an apology at all. The person saying it knows that they did something wrong and they want to say sorry, but they don't want to own up to it or take responsibility for their actions.

Instead of being upfront about what they did wrong and how they could have avoided hurting someone else, this person tries to make the situation better by saying "sorry if I hurt your feelings" instead of actually apologizing for hurting someone's feelings in the first place.

In doing so, they are trying to absolve themselves from any responsibility for their actions--and honestly, who cares? Feelings aren't real anyway; it's time we start treating them like garbage because garbage is more important than apologies (or anything else).

Asking for forgiveness is hard but it doesn't have to be impossible!

Find the right words. You can't just say "sorry" and expect your apology to be accepted. You need to find the right words that convey how you feel about what happened, why it was wrong and how you plan on preventing similar situations from happening again in the future. For example:

"I'm sorry I made a mistake by forgetting your birthday." Or "I'm sorry I didn't understand what you were trying to tell me."

Avoid using the word sorry too often or at all! Saying sorry over and over again makes people think that everything is okay when really nothing has been solved yet because there's no follow through on anything said during an apology (which brings us back around full circle).

We recommend avoiding apologies altogether until they're actually needed; otherwise there's no point whatsoever in saying anything at all because no one wants their time wasted with meaningless phrases like these ones here today!

To sum it up

I hope you found these examples helpful, and I want to remind you that if you find yourself in need of an apology, there's no need to feel bad about asking for one. The most important thing is that you can recognize when it's time to apologize and then actually do so--no matter how awkward or difficult it may seem!