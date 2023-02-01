Opinion| Putting A Passive-Aggressive Person In Their Place Completely

Meech "the blogger"

Being passive-aggressive is never a good look, but if you're being put in your place by a good friend then it's time to take action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxJnz_0kXxvDQn00
Passive-AggressivePhoto byEvilicio inc.onUnsplash

If you're a good friend, then you know that there is nothing worse than having someone be passive-aggressive toward you. It's a feeling of helplessness and guilt that can make anyone feel alone in their world.

But if you can learn how to shut down a person who is being passive-aggressive toward them (and by "shut down" I mean "ignore"), then it won't destroy your friendship or make things awkward between the two of you anymore!

Remember that you are not the problem.

Don't forget that you are not responsible for their actions, feelings or behavior. You are not responsible for how they feel about you or how they act toward you.

If a passive-aggressive person has made a decision to act like a jerk to someone else, then it's their choice and nothing more--and if it makes sense within the context of the relationship between those involved (e.g., your best friend is always making fun of your clothes), then there's nothing wrong with letting them have some fun at your expense:

  • "That outfit looks nice on me!"
  • "Wow! Your hair is so shiny today!"

Remind yourself that they are not your friend.

If you've been dealing with a passive-aggressive person, it might be tempting to think of them as being like your best friend. And while there may be some truth to that, it's important to remember that these people don't really want anything from you--they just want to use you for their own purposes.

They're using their passivity as a way of getting what they want without having to work at it themselves or deal with the consequences of their actions on others' lives (and yes: those consequences include being rejected).

So remind yourself: These aren't really friends; they're just using me because I'm easy prey and/or vulnerable at this moment in time (and hopefully will become easier prey/vulnerable again soon).

Listen to their complaints and listen more.

As you listen to the complaints of your passive-aggressive person, pay attention to their tone of voice. What does it sound like when they are complaining? Are they angry? Frustrated?

Do they sound like they are trying to be pleasant and polite but just can't keep their emotions in check? Or do you hear something else entirely--a sense of sadness or hopelessness that isn't necessarily anger or frustration?

Listen for patterns in the content of their complaints (e.g., "You never help with anything around here!"), as well as patterns in how your partner approaches conversations about his or her problems at work/home/school (e.g., "I'm sick 'cause I didn't get enough sleep last night").

You may even want to ask questions about this person's experiences with other people who seem similar enough that there might be some commonalities between them--you could say something like "What do other people tell me about our relationship?"

Get clear on your own feelings.

The first step to shutting down a passive-aggressive person for good is getting clear on your own feelings. In order to do this, you have to recognize that they are not the problem--you are! The focus should be on what you need from them and how they can help you get there.

Remember that they're not your friend:

They may seem like one at first because they've been nice enough over time but if someone continues acting like this after all of their attempts at friendship have failed, it's likely because they don't actually want anything from anyone else (and instead just enjoy being annoying).

Listen more than talk:

When dealing with someone who acts passive aggressively, try listening more than talking because listening helps us understand what other people think/feel better than just thinking about ourselves all day long--which means less stress!

Also try asking questions instead of telling them what we think/feel because most people don't really want advice anyway; rather than giving advice or trying too hard by saying things like "this isn't fair" etc.,

I prefer just listening until something makes sense then asking specific questions based upon those initial observations (e.g., "What exactly happened?").

Stop entertaining the complaint and move on.

  • Stop entertaining complaints.
  • Don't engage with the person.
  • If you have made an effort to be friendly, don't get drawn into a debate or argument over their complaint because then you will be stuck in an argument and it will only escalate from there.
  • Don't give them more space to complain because this just gives them more time to think about how much better life would be if only everyone loved them (and wanted money).

Give them no space to complain by ignoring them or giving them space to do so without you in it.

When you're trying to shut down a passive-aggressive person, they will often complain and make you feel like the bad guy. They act as if they are being victimized by your actions, but they are really just misinterpreting them as such.

The best way to deal with passive-aggressive behavior is to ignore it or give them space where you can't hear their complaints. If you see signs that someone is becoming agitated (like glancing over at their phone), offer an excuse and walk away from them for a little while until things calm down once again.

To be a good friend, you need to know when someone is being passive-aggressive toward you.

The first step in learning how to shut down a passive-aggressive person for good is to recognize that it's not your fault. You can't help someone who doesn't want it, and no amount of arguing or pleading will change that fact.

So if you ever find yourself wondering "Why won't she just tell me what's wrong?" then maybe it's time for both parties--you and your friend--to let go.

Conclusion

We hope this article has been helpful in providing you with some tips on how to deal with passive-aggressive behavior and how to keep yourself from getting drawn into it.

If you're still feeling stuck and unsure of what to do next, ask yourself if this person is really your friend or if they just want something from you without making any effort on their own part in order for it happen.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationship advice# emotional intelligence# society# lifestyle# psychology

Comments / 13

Published by

I’m no one special, just an ordinary man that seeks extraordinary wisdom.

Aurora, CO
608 followers

More from Meech "the blogger"

Opinion| Allowing Oneself Time To Heal Following A Breakup Can Create A Win-Win Situation

When a relationship ends, it can feel like your world is crashing down around you. When it comes to breakups, the first step is to acknowledge the need to heal. It's important to allow yourself time to process the breakup and all the emotions that come with it.

Read full story

Opinion| Considerations for Dating Your Friend's Ex

After all, you're the only one who truly knows how to make their ex jealous. Sometimes the heart wants what it wants. If you've been friends with someone for a long time, and they finally break up with their significant other, it's natural to want to be the one celebrating with them after the breakup.

Read full story

The Narcissist's Silence and Rejection

The discard is when the narcissist suddenly stops talking to you and/or starts rejecting you. The discard can happen at any time during the relationship, but it usually happens after you've spent some time with the narcissist. There are many reasons why someone might discard you and these vary from person to person.

Read full story
25 comments

Explanations Of False Or Insincere Apologies

When you make a mistake, do you know how to apologize? Do you know when to apologize? If not, here's a guide to help you out. We've all been there. You're in a jam, you need forgiveness and you don't know how to get it. So you say the wrong thing, or do something rude, or commit some social faux pas that causes someone else pain. Now what?

Read full story

Opinion| Are You Dating a Sociopath?

The truth about sociopaths and how to tell if you're dating one. If you have ever wondered if the person you love is a sociopath, you're not alone. It's hard to admit when there might be something wrong with the person you love, but it's important.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion| Is The Most Dangerous Type Of Narcissist The Spiritual Narcissist?

I've been studying human nature for years, and believe it or not, I've encountered my fair share of narcissists. The thing is, as someone who deals with these people on a daily basis, there's only so much you can do when dealing with them — especially if they're your boss or in a position of power over you.

Read full story
42 comments

Money and Spiritual Development: Do They Interconnect?

There is a direct correlation between wealth and spirituality. Wealth allows you to have more time and resources to pursue your spiritual path. What's the connection between wealth and spirituality? Many people think they can't coexist, but they do. In fact, I think that in some ways wealth can help you be more spiritual and that spirituality can help you become wealthy.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Signs She's Lying About Loving You

Signs She's Pretending to Love You. Is she really into you or just playing hard to get? Here are some subtle hints to help you figure out if she's into you or not. When you're dating someone, it's natural to get jealous when they show interest in other people. But is she showing signs of being a fake? Is she pretending to like you, but really just trying to make herself feel better after breaking up with her last boyfriend?

Read full story
57 comments

Asking a Cheating Lover Tough Questions

You may be asking yourself, what did I do wrong? How did he meet someone else? How can I get him back?. If your boyfriend cheated on you, it's obviously a very difficult situation. It's important that you understand what went wrong and what he's going through so that you can work together to get past this difficult time in your relationship.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Turbulent Ways Your Narcissistic Mother Duped you on Your Identity.

If you have a narcissistic mother, she may lie to you about who you are, what your needs are, and why she should be forgiven for sins that do not exist in order to create a sense of normalcy around her as well as herself.

Read full story
4 comments

The Many Things to Consider When Choosing the Right Person to Marry

If you are looking for the right person to marry, then you must be patient. It is not easy to find someone who is willing to wait for you and put up with your flaws. But if you are, then you must be.

Read full story

Dealing With A Narcissist in The Workplace?

Narcissists in the workplace can be difficult to spot, but here are some of the tell-tale signs that you might be dealing with one. Narcissists typically have an inflated sense of self-importance, a preoccupation with fantasies of success, power and brilliance and a lack of empathy for others. Narcissists often feel envious of others and believe that others are envious of them.

Read full story
1 comments

Do Men Marry for Love or for the Woman who Stands in Front of Them?

Love is a beautiful thing, but sometimes it just doesn't matter. Sometimes, a guy just wants to know if his marriage will last or if he should just settle for a one-night stand.

Read full story
84 comments

Necessary Things Keep in Mind When Creating Your Dating Profile to Find Love?

You're on a date with someone new, and things are going great. They're easy to talk to, they laugh at your jokes (or at least pretend to), and they seem genuinely interested in getting to know you.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissist Gaslighting Phrases and Effective Reactions to Put Them Off

Narcissists are masters of manipulation. They can make you feel like you're the crazy one, even when they're saying things that aren't true. If you've ever been in a relationship with a narcissist, then you know how frustrating it can be to try to talk sense into them.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy