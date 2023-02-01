Opinion| Putting A Passive-Aggressive Person In Their Place Completely

Being passive-aggressive is never a good look, but if you're being put in your place by a good friend then it's time to take action.

Passive-Aggressive Photo by Evilicio inc. on Unsplash

If you're a good friend, then you know that there is nothing worse than having someone be passive-aggressive toward you. It's a feeling of helplessness and guilt that can make anyone feel alone in their world.

But if you can learn how to shut down a person who is being passive-aggressive toward them (and by "shut down" I mean "ignore"), then it won't destroy your friendship or make things awkward between the two of you anymore!

Remember that you are not the problem.

Don't forget that you are not responsible for their actions, feelings or behavior. You are not responsible for how they feel about you or how they act toward you.

If a passive-aggressive person has made a decision to act like a jerk to someone else, then it's their choice and nothing more--and if it makes sense within the context of the relationship between those involved (e.g., your best friend is always making fun of your clothes), then there's nothing wrong with letting them have some fun at your expense:

"That outfit looks nice on me!"

"Wow! Your hair is so shiny today!"

Remind yourself that they are not your friend.

If you've been dealing with a passive-aggressive person, it might be tempting to think of them as being like your best friend. And while there may be some truth to that, it's important to remember that these people don't really want anything from you--they just want to use you for their own purposes.

They're using their passivity as a way of getting what they want without having to work at it themselves or deal with the consequences of their actions on others' lives (and yes: those consequences include being rejected).

So remind yourself: These aren't really friends; they're just using me because I'm easy prey and/or vulnerable at this moment in time (and hopefully will become easier prey/vulnerable again soon).

Listen to their complaints and listen more.

As you listen to the complaints of your passive-aggressive person, pay attention to their tone of voice. What does it sound like when they are complaining? Are they angry? Frustrated?

Do they sound like they are trying to be pleasant and polite but just can't keep their emotions in check? Or do you hear something else entirely--a sense of sadness or hopelessness that isn't necessarily anger or frustration?

Listen for patterns in the content of their complaints (e.g., "You never help with anything around here!"), as well as patterns in how your partner approaches conversations about his or her problems at work/home/school (e.g., "I'm sick 'cause I didn't get enough sleep last night").

You may even want to ask questions about this person's experiences with other people who seem similar enough that there might be some commonalities between them--you could say something like "What do other people tell me about our relationship?"

Get clear on your own feelings.

The first step to shutting down a passive-aggressive person for good is getting clear on your own feelings. In order to do this, you have to recognize that they are not the problem--you are! The focus should be on what you need from them and how they can help you get there.

Remember that they're not your friend:

They may seem like one at first because they've been nice enough over time but if someone continues acting like this after all of their attempts at friendship have failed, it's likely because they don't actually want anything from anyone else (and instead just enjoy being annoying).

Listen more than talk:

When dealing with someone who acts passive aggressively, try listening more than talking because listening helps us understand what other people think/feel better than just thinking about ourselves all day long--which means less stress!

Also try asking questions instead of telling them what we think/feel because most people don't really want advice anyway; rather than giving advice or trying too hard by saying things like "this isn't fair" etc.,

I prefer just listening until something makes sense then asking specific questions based upon those initial observations (e.g., "What exactly happened?").

Stop entertaining the complaint and move on.

Stop entertaining complaints.

Don't engage with the person.

If you have made an effort to be friendly, don't get drawn into a debate or argument over their complaint because then you will be stuck in an argument and it will only escalate from there.

Don't give them more space to complain because this just gives them more time to think about how much better life would be if only everyone loved them (and wanted money).

Give them no space to complain by ignoring them or giving them space to do so without you in it.

When you're trying to shut down a passive-aggressive person, they will often complain and make you feel like the bad guy. They act as if they are being victimized by your actions, but they are really just misinterpreting them as such.

The best way to deal with passive-aggressive behavior is to ignore it or give them space where you can't hear their complaints. If you see signs that someone is becoming agitated (like glancing over at their phone), offer an excuse and walk away from them for a little while until things calm down once again.

To be a good friend, you need to know when someone is being passive-aggressive toward you.

The first step in learning how to shut down a passive-aggressive person for good is to recognize that it's not your fault. You can't help someone who doesn't want it, and no amount of arguing or pleading will change that fact.

So if you ever find yourself wondering "Why won't she just tell me what's wrong?" then maybe it's time for both parties--you and your friend--to let go.

Conclusion

We hope this article has been helpful in providing you with some tips on how to deal with passive-aggressive behavior and how to keep yourself from getting drawn into it.

If you're still feeling stuck and unsure of what to do next, ask yourself if this person is really your friend or if they just want something from you without making any effort on their own part in order for it happen.