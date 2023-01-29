Opinion| Are You Dating a Sociopath?

The truth about sociopaths and how to tell if you're dating one.

If you have ever wondered if the person you love is a sociopath, you're not alone. It's hard to admit when there might be something wrong with the person you love, but it's important.

If your partner or spouse has a personality disorder, they are likely to do things that harm themselves and others, such as substance abuse or infidelity. People with sociopathic traits can also be manipulative and controlling in relationships.

So if your lover seems like he/she has antisocial personality disorder (ASPD), here are some traits that may indicate this.

Sociopaths are different from narcissists.

The difference between a sociopath and a narcissist is that the latter has feelings of love, compassion and remorse. They can be manipulative but they won't intentionally hurt you--at least not without feeling some guilt afterward.

A true sociopath doesn't have these emotions; he or she lacks a conscience and therefore has no problem doing whatever it takes to get what he wants without any regard for others' feelings or well being.

Sociopaths don't feel remorse for their actions; they just move on without looking back because there's no reason for them to care about anyone else when all their needs are met by using other people as tools for their own benefit.*

They are not just manipulative and selfish, but they actually lack all capacity for empathy.

You may have noticed that your lover is manipulative and selfish, but you might not know that they actually lack all capacity for empathy. They don't care about anyone but themselves and their own wants, needs and desires.

If a person does not have the ability to understand other people's feelings, then they will be unable to feel love or compassion.

They are also not just manipulative and selfish; they actually lack all capacity for empathy as well! This means that they cannot put themselves in another person's shoes at all--and this makes them dangerous because they can hurt others without even realizing it (or caring).

They cannot feel love or compassion because they do not have a conscience.

If you are in a relationship with a sociopath, then it's likely that they have been lying to you. They may have also stolen from you and caused harm to others.

You should know that sociopaths are incapable of feeling love or compassion because they do not have a conscience; they also cannot feel remorse or empathy for other people (or animals).

If your partner is exhibiting signs of being incapable of feeling remorse or empathy, then this could be an indication that they are a sociopath!

They will lie to you and steal from you and then blame it on someone else.

They'll make up stories, they'll change the story as they go along and they'll expect you to believe them.

They are pathological liars in every sense of the word, so beware!

They are masters at manipulation and can often turn things around so that it seems like you're the one who is wrong. They will twist your words and use them against you.

They have an uncanny ability to make you feel guilty for everything bad that happens in their life, even if it has nothing to do with you!

They don't care about anyone but themselves and their own wants, needs and desires.

Sociopaths don't care about anyone but themselves and their own wants, needs and desires. They are not concerned with how their actions affect others; they only care about what is best for them.

This lack of empathy can be seen in many ways: the sociopath may have made a promise to you but then break it without feeling any remorse or guilt; they may treat others in your life poorly without showing any interest in their feelings; or they might even lie to get what they want out of you (or someone else).

They can't bear to see you happy without them so they sabotage your relationships or cause drama just to get your attention again.

Sociopaths can't bear to see you happy without them so they sabotage your relationships or cause drama just to get your attention again. They don't care about the feelings of others, only their own and need constant validation from everyone around them.

If a sociopathic lover is trying to control your every move, this is a telltale sign that they are trying to keep you from moving on with someone else. Do not let anyone control or manipulate you like this!

They are charming in the beginning, but once they have you locked into a relationship with them, they become abusive physically and emotionally in order to keep you under control so they can continue to abuse you without consequence.

They may say that their behavior is just "being honest" or "having an opinion" (and maybe it is), but when your partner uses threats and intimidation to keep you from leaving or talking about leaving them--especially if those threats are made public--it's not okay. It's emotional abuse!

Sociopaths are incapable of feeling remorse for their actions which makes them dangerous because they never feel bad about what they've done or how it affects others - only how it affects THEM!

They will continue to lie and manipulate, cheat and steal, abuse you physically or verbally...and then blame YOU for everything that goes wrong in your relationship.

Sociopaths are also very good at playing the victim when things don't go their way (which is all the time). They will gaslight you into believing that YOU have done something wrong when really it was THEM who started this cycle of abuse in the first place!

Finally

Sociopaths are very dangerous people to be around. They lack all capacity for empathy, love and compassion and they do not care about anyone but themselves.

They will lie to you and steal from you without remorse or guilt because they feel no shame for their actions - only how it affects THEM! If your lover has any of these traits described above then please get out now before it's too late!