Opinion| Is The Most Dangerous Type Of Narcissist The Spiritual Narcissist?

Is The Most Dangerous Type Of Narcissist The Spiritual Narcissist?

Meech "the blogger"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXSKl_0kUQDxEB00
Spiritual NarcissistPhoto byJacob BentzingeronUnsplash

I've been studying human nature for years, and believe it or not, I've encountered my fair share of narcissists. The thing is, as someone who deals with these people on a daily basis, there's only so much you can do when dealing with them — especially if they're your boss or in a position of power over you.

That's why I wanted to write this article: To help those of us who have been affected by spiritual narcissists find ways to deal with them in the future.

A spiritual narcissist is a type of narcissist that uses spirituality in order to manipulate and abuse others.

They use their charisma, charm and manipulative skills to gain power over their victims. A spiritual narcissist can be dangerous because they are charismatic, charming and manipulative.

They have the ability to switch between different personas at will.

They can be the center of attention at a party, but turn around and act like they are invisible when it serves them. They will charm you with their demeanor, make you feel like you are special and then discard you when no longer useful.

They often use their spirituality as a mask or facade to gain the trust of others.

Spiritual narcissists are often very good at hiding their true nature. They may claim to be spiritual leaders, have special powers, or even have a gift from God.

In reality, however, they are only interested in gaining power over others so that they can control and manipulate them for their own personal gain.

A spiritual narcissist will use their spirituality as a mask or facade to gain trust from those around them. They want people's admiration and adoration but don't want anyone getting too close or questioning their motives or behavior because this would make them vulnerable (and expose how fake they really are).

They tend to be highly intelligent and manipulative.

They tend to have an above-average IQ, which makes them good at hiding their true intentions and manipulating others. They can be extremely convincing, even when you know what they're doing is wrong or unethical.

Narcissistic spiritual leaders also tend to believe that they are smarter than everyone else, making them feel justified in manipulating others for personal gain or power over people's lives (i.e., getting donations).

They may also make false claims about having a traumatic past, or being an expert on topics they know little about.

If you're dealing with a spiritual narcissist, they may also make false claims about having a traumatic past, or being an expert on topics they know little about.

They might claim to have been abused as a child, or that they're able to heal people through prayer. They might say that they are able to see the future, or even that their spirit guides speak through them.

These are all red flags for deception because this type of person tends to be more into themselves than anything else--they want attention and validation from others at all costs (even if it means lying).

Their greatest desire is for power and control over others.

The spiritual narcissist is the most dangerous type of narcissist because they are not interested in themselves. Their greatest desire is for power and control over others. They want to be the center of attention, admired, respected and praised by all who know them.

Spiritual narcissists are usually very charismatic as well as charming.

They use their charisma to manipulate others and make them feel special and important. They can be very charming, but this is only a facade that hides their true nature: one that is selfish, entitled, manipulative and abusive.

They are good at reading people and knowing what they want to hear; they know how to get people on their side by saying things like "you're so special." Then once they have your trust or compliance (or both), they will turn against you when it suits them--and often without warning!

They use this charm in order to control and manipulate people around them. This is what makes them so dangerous; you'll never know what they're capable of until it's too late.

In addition, they have the ability to switch between different personas at will, which makes it even harder to decipher who they actually are behind closed doors.

The most important thing for me was learning how not to be taken advantage of by spiritual narcissists like this again because my life depended on it!

I was lucky. I had a strong support system that helped me through the tough times. I also had a good job and an amazing family who were always there for me. But what about those who don’t have that? What if you don’t have anyone to help you when things get rough? What would you do then?

If you suspect someone may be a spiritual narc, proceed with caution.

  • Be wary of people who are too charismatic.
  • Be careful of people who are excessively concerned with their spirituality.
  • Proceed with caution when someone has an over-the-top interest in their appearance, especially if they're trying to impress you with it or make you feel bad about yourself because your own looks aren't as good as theirs (aka "If I can do it, so can you!").
  • If someone claims to have had an abusive childhood or other traumatic past, proceed even more cautiously! This is a classic sign of spiritual narcissism--and if you're dealing with one and don't know it yet, this could be the moment when everything comes crashing down around your ears."

In conclude

If you suspect someone may be a spiritual narc, proceed with caution.

They're extremely dangerous individuals who can wreak havoc on your life if you let them get close enough. If you think someone might be a spiritual narcissist, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself from them:

First off, always keep an eye out for red flags when meeting new people! Secondly, don't take anything they say at face value; remember that their intentions aren't necessarily good ones--even if they appear so initially (e.g., claiming to have suffered through trauma).

Finally, remember that even if someone seems like they have good intentions at first glance doesn't mean they actually do (e.g., "online friends"). Take everything with a grain of salt!

