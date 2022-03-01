Medical City North Hills Hosts Blood Drive, Severe Blood Shortage a Critical Issue Nationwide

North Richland Hills – In response to the lowest nationwide blood supply in more than a decade, Medical City North Hills is encouraging the community to donate blood.

Partnering with the American Red Cross, Medical City North Hills is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, March 17. The Red Cross bus will be located in the hospital’s parking lot, 4401 Booth Calloway Road, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Community members may sign-up to donate online or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

“Blood products are vital to many of our patients,” says Debbie Dacy, director of laboratory services at Medical City North Hills. “The national blood crisis adds additional obstacles for patients in need of critical medical treatments. We urge the community to help create healthier tomorrows for these patients by donating blood.”

Multiple factors related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to the blood shortage, including blood drive cancellations due to illness and staffing limitations. The American Red Cross reports a 62% drop in college and high school blood drives due to the pandemic.

Every blood type is needed, especially types O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations. Donors can help as many as three different people with just one donation. Individuals who may rely on blood products include trauma victims, cancer and sickle cell patients, mothers giving birth and premature babies.

Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit for donors. People are also eligible to donate if they’ve had a COVID-19 vaccine or had the virus and recovered. Learn more about donor eligibility guidelines here.

About Medical City North Hills

Medical City North Hills is a 164 bed, acute care hospital located in North Richland Hills, Texas. With a medical team of more than 500 physicians, Medical City North Hills offers a broad range of services including a Level III Trauma Center, full-range of cardiovascular services, comprehensive orthopedic and spine programs, neurology program, graduate medical education program and an internal medicine residency clinic. Medical City North Hills is part of Medical City Healthcare.

