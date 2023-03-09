Woman 'forces' weird diet onto SIL, SIL says, 'you tricked me b**ch.'

This woman posts a question on Reddit when she feels bad about her diet:

AITA for “tricking” my SIL into experimenting with my diet?

Since last year, I (28F) have been on the ketogenic diet. I gave it a try since I was having trouble losing weight and constantly felt bloated and lousy after eating. My IBS and other gastro issues were greatly improved by keto, and I have now dropped some weight and am I maintaining it.

Photo by Ilyuza Mingazova on Unsplash

Last year, my SIL (24F) and my brother (25M) were married. We have always been friendly, and she is a great woman, but we haven't developed a deep relationship yet. My brother and I are quite close, so we often eat lunch or supper together at least once a week.

She consumes a lot of fast food, spaghetti, and other bad foods, but she works out frequently and maintains her slim figure. She doesn't have the most sophisticated taste, but my brother is very accepting and tried and enjoyed keto meals with me.

Furthermore, she and my brother are aware that I follow the ketogenic diet, and my sister-in-law occasionally teases me about it and advises me to "eat some pasta" and exercise regularly, as she does. She generally only makes a few lighthearted remarks sometimes, and she never acts rudely as a result, so I have no problem with it.

She and her brother were invited to my house for supper yesterday. I inquired about their tastes and suggested menu options for supper from him and his sister-in-law. Everything was good, according to my brother, and they were eager to try my cuisine.

I attempted to prepare meals that my SIL would enjoy while still preparing a great keto supper. One of my favorite main dishes, bacon-wrapped sausages, was served with a side of broccoli- and bacon-flavored cauliflower rice. When they arrived, my SIL was behaving a little oddly, so I brought out the meal and she “jokingly” inquired as to where the bread was, but otherwise, everything was going smoothly.

When my brother inquired about the food's ingredients, we were halfway through the dinner. My SIL became outraged when I informed them, accusing me of tricking them with "fake rice," being deceptive and unfair, and attempting to push keto on her. After that, she declined to join us for dinner and placed an order for fast food delivery.

I was a little hurt, so I later offered to my brother that maybe we might simply have lunch together that SIL overheard. She claimed that I was attempting to compel others to follow the ketogenic diet while excluding her, that I couldn't just cook regular rice or pasta like a "normal person," that I should have known better than to prepare my “strange cuisine” for other people, that I was being a b*tch, and other such things.

I had no intention of hurting my SIL. Although the food was incredibly excellent, and I didn't feel like I was pressuring anybody, I probably should have known and tried to cook some carbohydrates. Therefore, AITA, check your sanity here.

Let's find out.

User: Purplemarsalien writes:

NTA. I don't follow the keto diet and have no desire in doing so, but who serves and needs starchy carbohydrates with every main course? I mean, a protein and vegetable meal is really typical in this area. Maybe three times a week, I have dinner with bread, rice, and pasta. It seems very typical to me.

User: Psychotichottie writes:

ESH: I have no clue why somebody visiting someone's home would anticipate not eating according to the host's diet, and I have no idea why you're treating her eating habits as though they're any of your concerns.

User: Adamthecreature writes:

Although I believe the SIL is Awful for being ruder, I also think the OP is kind of a jerk because the cuisine on offer, including the bacon-wrapped sausages and the cauliflower rice, is on my list of the grossest things Americans consume.

Cauliflower rice takes the worst calciferous veggie and somehow makes it worse. Bacon covering everything makes it taste like liver. Wonderful for OP for discovering a diet that works for him, however, we'll need to find something else to do together except eating meals.

Jury's out on this one. Is OP an AH? Or did SIL overreact? What do YOU think?