A woman who has over 230 great-great-grandchildren meets great-great-great-grandchild for the first time

A remarkable photograph captures a woman who has over 230 great-great-grandchildren meeting their first great-great-great-grandchild. MaeDell, also known as Cordelia Mae Hawkins, has carried a lot of children in the past. She and her first husband had 13 children together. The 98-year-old met her future 50-year-old spouse when she was just 16 years old, as Fox News reported.

Photo by Gracie Snow Howell/Facebook

She became the stepmother to his 10 children, in addition to having more than a dozen kids of her own. And as their family grew, their granddaughter Gracie Howell informed the media that the 622nd baby will be delivered. The family's touching Facebook post is noteworthy since Hawkins is carrying her first biological kid of the sixth generation.

Hawkins' great-great-great-grandmother, who lives in a nursing facility in Kentucky, is holding Zhavia Whitaker, who is seven weeks old, while family members assemble around her bed. Hawkins is beaming with pride. Howell posted the picture with the following caption: "SIX Generations (alive). Frances, Gracie, Jacqueline, Jaisline, Zhavia, and MaeDell."

The 58-year-old remarked in an interview with Fox News: “We felt this was exceptional since it's all ladies." Even though Hawkins will reach 99 in July, Howell claimed that she is still “sharp as a tack” and, unexpectedly, quite good at parenting children, told “Good Morning America.”

Hawkins “swooped her right out of mama's arms” when the infant “became a little cranky” at one point during the visit. She said, “We have a photo of her literally tickling her small feet. Beautiful moments. Howell spoke candidly about her grandmother's life, claiming that despite not having much, she was always upbeat and concentrated on raising her family.

