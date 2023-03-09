A Waitress Doodled On A Receipt. When She Got On Facebook 2 Hours Later, She Almost Fainted.

The hardest occupations are those held by first responders. We should be grateful for their commitment and hard work because what they provide for their communities is invaluable. Firefighters Paul Hulling and Tim Young came by Route 130 Diner to rest and eat after spending more than 12 hours putting out a serious fire at a warehouse in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

They discussed their day there, and Liz Woodward, the waitress who was serving them, overheard them. Instead of a receipt, Liz gave them a note that said, “Your breakfast is on me today,” as they prepared to leave the restaurant. We appreciate all you do for us and the fact that you go where everyone else avoids going. Whatever your position, you are strong, bold, and fearless. I appreciate you being courageous every day.

The firemen were touched by this kind of act. Hulling shed a few tears because he was so moved. Liz's gesture demonstrated that someone valued their labor, and for them, it meant the world. They provided more than just their thanks, though they were quite appreciative. Instead, Young made the decision to post the letter on Facebook and to contact his friends, encouraging them to stop by Route 130 Diner if they have the chance and tip Liz generously if she happens to be their waitress.

They also found out that Liz had created a GoFundMe page to support her wheelchair-bound father. He ended up having a brain aneurysm that rendered him immobile, and she was working tirelessly to raise money for a wheelchair-accessible vehicle. “He needs a way to get outside. He needs to experience life outside his hospital bed, Liz stated in the fundraiser's description.

Although Hulling and Young helped her spread the word, she was able to gather more than $86,500 despite having a $17,000 fundraising target. Liz cried floods of delight down her cheeks and replied, "I don't even know what to say to that. Such a great way to start the day, I find that wonderful. I had no clue how today would turn out.

"Our family has experienced an outpouring of love & support from across the world, and I want to thank each one of you amazing human beings for making this dream true,” she said in an update on GoFundMe. Liz told 6abc about the amazing encounter and her selfless deed, saying, “All I did was pay for their breakfast, and I didn't expect anything would come of it except for them to leave with a grin."