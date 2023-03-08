Woman reveals she keeps her daughter tied on a leash when they’re out in public

According to a mother, she always walks her child in public with a leash on. The mother is shown in a video uploaded to TikTok putting the lead to her wrist before grabbing her child's hand and doing the same. She continues shopping while virtually restrained to her child. I'm weary of the world being this way, but I'm never tired of defending my girls, she captioned the video.

“I don't mind appearing to be a crazy mom. As long as my children are secure. Despite the fact that it was a rare sight, many parents raced to the comments to applaud the woman, with several indicating that they would also be picking up a lead for their children. One commenter said: “No matter what they do, mothers are humiliated for it. Take the necessary action to keep your children safe in this crazy world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXl0Q_0lByZwbo00
Photo byTiktok/ Alexishealth/

One more wrote: “Whatever anyone says, I'm still doing this. Call me crazy, but my priority will always be being a good mother." Another person added: "I don't know why people condemn parents who do this. If mothers didn't protect their children as well, they would shame them, thus!”

A fourth person wrote: “That's really clever! They were utilized to teach my brother-in-law about safe pavement walking and driving.” Unsurprisingly, not everyone was as understanding as she had hoped, so the mother released a second video describing her reasoning for using the leash. She spoke to her supporters and said: “I've had experience working with kids who have autism. I don't talk about my past as an ABA [applied behavior analysis] therapist very frequently.

@alexishealth Replying to @bkoji445 I’m tired of the world being this way but I’m NEVER tired of protecting my girls. I’m okay looking like a crazy mom. As long as my babies are safe 🥰 and thanks to everyone I freaking love this thing❤️#momsoftiktok #dadoftiktok #protectyourchildren #protectyourkids #awareness #alexishealth #beawareofyoursurroundings #shoppingwithme ♬ original sound - Alexis

According to the National Institute for Elopement Prevention and Resolution, "Children with autism often elope, which is something in common with them. If you're not familiar with the term "elopement," it refers to the tendency of a youngster to stray or flee from a parent or their immediate surroundings. "Now, both the parent and the youngster may find this to be quite upsetting. I am aware that my life would have been significantly safer if I had this tool while I was dealing with families.

In a subsequent interview with Bored Panda,”So if you're among those who say, "I would never," just pause for a second. Everybody's circumstances are different. That might not work for you. Yet a lot of individuals, including myself, find it useful." Added her: "I want to thank everyone who has been so encouraging in the comments thus far. Thank you very much, folks. And when I was using it today, I had you all in mind. "I just want to say that it's okay if this isn't for you and your family. But I implore you to pause before passing judgment on others.”

