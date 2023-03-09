Twenty-eight schoolgirls were rushed to the hospital after playing with the Ouija board

Many individuals consider using Ouija boards to spend time with friends to be entertaining, but many people will never use one because they believe they may communicate with the dead. With what happened this week, the parents of a group of girls is probably not going to let their children go near one again.

Photo by Jam Press/TheSun

The Daily Mirror claims that 28 girls in Colombia were sent to the hospital after collapsing while purportedly using an Ouija board at school. There were potentially 28 incidents of anxiousness in school kids, according to Hugo Torres, the director of the Galeras Educational Institution where it occurred. There hasn't been any additional information provided about the diagnosis of the children, but Torres claimed that there is some false information out there.

Considering the reported occurrences, she said, “a series of remarks were released to the community that, rather than contributing to the situation's resolution, contributed to uncertainty and an unpleasant climate for our job. The rules in force dictated that the students be directed to the neighborhood municipal hospital. Throughout the evaluation process, directors and instructors were with the students.

Those aforementioned parents and/or guardians were notified at the time of the occurrence. These parents are not happy and attribute their daughters' health problems to what they perceive to have been the use of Ouija boards in schools. Three or four of the children were seen coming in after fainting, according to a mother who works at the hospital where the children were transported.

Parents, you need to act quickly and investigate what's happening at school because our children cannot continue to be in this situation, she said. It cannot be stated that what is occurring is because our kids aren't getting enough to eat because they always get a healthy breakfast. Before releasing any updates on the event, the school is awaiting information from the hospital. Yet, this is not the first time it has occurred in Colombia.

Another group of teenagers passed out after using an Ouija board only a few months prior, and five of them were brought to the hospital. Eleven kids, aged 13 to 17, collapsed in a corridor at another school, where they were discovered “short of breath and thick drool was running out of their mouths," according to the town's mayor. The late 1800s saw the rise in popularity of Ouija boards, then known as "talking boards." Since 1901, commercial Ouija boards have been obtainable.