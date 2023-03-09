Man Gives Girlfriend A Necklace, 2 Years Later She Screams When She Realizes What’s Inside

Terry gave his girlfriend Anna a handcrafted wooden necklace adorned with a shell after they had been together for a year. She wore it every day, no matter what she was doing, but it wasn't until more than a year later that she recognized what had been lying within the whole time.

The Independent claims that Terry made Anna the one-of-a-kind jewelry out of Tasmanian wood for their first anniversary in 2015. The Aussie couple then enjoyed another 18 months of their joyful marriage. After some time, Terry thought it was time to propose to Anna. To do so, he booked a trip for the two to Scotland, where they had always wanted to see a place called "Smoo Cave."

Anna shows off the ring Terry hid in her necklace for 18 months Photo by Did You Know ?/YouTube

Since we first met, we've talked a lot about the many places we want to visit, and visiting Scotland's "Smoo Cave" was one of those places, according to Terry. "So, on our way to Durness, where the cave is located. But, I requested the necklace to take some pictures of it amid the rocks before we really descended into the cave, which provided me the opportunity to quickly cut the seal with a knife.

Terry, who preferred to remain anonymous, had secreted something extremely significant within the necklace before giving it to Anna 18 months previously. It was an engagement ring. Without ever recognizing what it contained, Anna had been wearing the piece of jewelry every day since.

Terry remembered, “We wanted a great picture, so I set up my camera and tripod on a timer and hurried in. “I removed the necklace from my pocket, bent over, cracked it open, and showed what had been kept inside all along. I had always cherished the notion of giving someone a present that they were unaware of the actual worth of. Smoo Cave draws its name from an old Norse term for “hiding place," therefore the romantic was also giving the necklace a deeper degree of symbolism by picking the cave.

As Terry opened the necklace, he related how a dumbfounded Anna answered “yes” right away and then added, "But I might have lost it, you f***ing moron!" She allegedly replied by sounding both "glad" and "mad," according to him. [Daily Mail, source] The first time we went through airport security, Terry was the most anxious. Terry was most nervous the first time we went through airport security. I hadn't thought of the prospect that she may be asked to run it through the X-Ray, which might have quickly turned into an airport security suggestion, the author said.

Any man would find it challenging to come up with an original, heartfelt proposal, but Terry nailed it. In the month since it was initially released, the video of his proposal has received well over one million views, making it a viral hit.

Harry and Anna intend to wed shortly. We want to buy a house with acreage so we can be married at home with our friends and family in a really informal setting that fits us, rather than having a huge, extravagant wedding that isn't at all like us, said Terry. As they are ready to spend the rest of their life together, we send them all the love and happiness in the world.