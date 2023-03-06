Bride’s Twin Sister Won’t Get The Chance To Get Married — So The Groom Carried Her Down The Aisle In A Wedding Dress

One bride didn't want her twin sister, who has special needs, to be left out when it was her turn to go down the aisle. Morgan Watkins uploaded a video of her sister being carried down the aisle by her future husband as she was dressed in a white gown and veil on her TikTok account. The bride's twin can be seen in the film, which can be viewed here, grinning at the onlookers as the husband carries her to the altar at the outdoor wedding location.

Photo by TikTok / Morganmwatkins

On October 5, the video was uploaded to the social media platform, and within a day, it received more than 2.1 million likes, 15.3 million views, and roughly 11,400 shares. “During my wedding with my fiancé, whom I now refer to as my husband, my twin sister with special needs came down,” Watkins captioned the video. Like her twin sister, I wanted her to experience her unique moment as a bride. I will treasure this always!”

This is why I fell in love with him, she said, “He loves her just as much as I do, just look at how she's just staring about at everyone like she's on her throne. As a mother of daughters who will never get married, Jessica Caudill commented on the video, “This is incredibly wonderful and unselfish." Watkins responded, “That's why I did it; she'll never get married, she has no interest in dating or anything like that, but I just wanted her to have the magical moment her sister had.

Since the first time I considered getting married, this has been my dream! She is my woman. Whenever I go, she follows, and I've always vowed never to be with a man who doesn't accept and adore her as much as I do. Thank you, mother! The girls are fortunate to have you!

In the video, others also voiced their thoughts. Ladies and gentlemen, this is what a Genuine gentleman looks like, Jamilex Vega wrote. “This is fantastic because he's making a commitment to you and her here," said Liz Garza. When she becomes older, "You'll probably care after her," Christal then typed: "Bridezillas are bragging about their big day everywhere. Here, I see two queens. A prince, too.”