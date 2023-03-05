Her sweet husband passed away after being bitten by an insect: Now wife wants to warn others after doctors’ mistake

It's never easy to live with the loss of a loved one, especially when it occurs unexpectedly. For instance, Crissy Naticchia was disturbed when her husband developed a fever because he didn't typically get sick. She drove him to the hospital emergency department in the hopes that she might discover the cause of his fever, but every test came back negative.

When his illness worsened, Crissy became increasingly concerned. He had been experiencing drenching sweats that were so severe that Crissy suggested he change his clothes and bedding. He received medication from urgent care after a urine screening revealed a serious kidney illness. Furthermore, he stopped having a temperature and sweating, but he was still weak and unwell.

Photo by Crissy Brownstein Naticchia/Facebook

It grew so terrible that he had to leave work one day to visit the emergency hospital, and 12 hours later he was in the ICU on a ventilator. Despite the results of the tests being negative, physicians found that his liver and kidneys were shutting down. The diagnosis was made shortly after he was sent to a facility that specialized in liver disease.

Babesia is a disease spread by ticks that affect red blood cells, and Crissy's husband had it. His condition was particularly bad because he didn't have a spleen. Crissy began to have hope when the physicians gave her husband medicine, and she left for home for the evening. But, things became worse when she received a call from the hospital at 4:30 am the next morning, telling her that he was losing blood pressure and that his spleen was going out. Crissy's spouse passed suddenly two hours later.

Crissy is on a mission to inform people about the parasite illness that claimed her husband's life as a result of the destruction, especially those without spleens or who are otherwise immuno-compromised. Crissy regrets that they weren't made aware of the illness. “My kid, a junior in high school right now, doesn't have a father to teach him how to drive, to talk to him about ladies, or anything else,” she said. My spouse prioritized his family, as do the majority of people, and made sure we were taken care of in every manner without asking for money.

We are confused, afraid, and alone now that he is gone. An apicomplexan parasite known as Babesia, sometimes known as Nuttallia, attacks red blood cells and is spread by ticks. The number of Babesia species is currently around 100. Typically, the parasite affects domestic and wild vertebrate animals, cattle, and infrequently people, when it spreads the babesiosis sickness. When a tick bites, the Babesia species are transmitted through the tick's saliva.

A tick bites into the skin seeking a blood meal while it is still in its nymphal stage. If not removed, the tick remains attached for three to four days, with longer feeding times being linked to a higher risk of contracting the parasite. All tick stages are potentially contagious because the parasite can live in the tick as it molts through its many developmental phases.