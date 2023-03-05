Government Sending Out $350 Stimulus Checks: Are You Eligible?

From a $2.1 million fund, government authorities will soon be distributing $350 relief checks to many Citizens. The New Lenox, Illinois Property Tax Refund Program offers reimbursements to residents who meet the requirements. The Property Tax Refund Program of one American town provides reimbursements to eligible citizens.

It has been 13 years since this program began. Residents will get a full refund of their 2021 property taxes this year. To be eligible for the refund, residents of New Lenox, Illinois, have to submit an application by December 15, 2022.

Photo by Vladimir Solomianyi on Unsplash

These Are The Qualifications For New Lenox Relief Checks

Residents must still dwell in New Lenox and have lived in the town as of 2021 in order to be eligible. All applicants had to be homeowners of a single-family residence, townhouse, apartment, or condominium. To be eligible for reimbursement, the owner of a multi-unit building must dwell in one of the units.

A copy of their 2021 Levy Property Tax Bill as well as their ID card is required. These have to be included with the application. Residents must be informed that their checks will not be issued. What would keep them from obtaining it? Unpaid invoices, fines, or penalties owing to the village of New Lenox are a few examples.

More than $1.5 million in rebates were given out by the Municipality of New Lenox last year.

The amount of the payment may vary, but according to Kimberly Auchstetter, the village's treasurer and director of finance, they often amount to $350. Checks will be sent to those who met the requirements for the payment and submitted their applications by the deadline on or about Monday, March 6. According to Trustee David Butterfield, the village gave out $1,574,274 in refunds in 2022.

Tim Baldermann, mayor of New Lenox, said of the rebate program, “We've been doing this for so long that we don't really make a lot of hoopla out of it. Millions of Individuals are now qualified for stimulus funds and inflation relief checks. According to The New York Post, some states are providing people with inflation relief payments.

The state of Massachusetts will provide qualified individuals with a refund equal to up to 14.0312% of their personal income tax debt. They used their 2021 tax filings as the basis for everything. Some states queued up to provide stimulus checks to their citizens in October of last year. From $3,200 in Alaska to $50 in Illinois, the amounts varied. Even if the payment is from a stimulus program. It might have a different name.