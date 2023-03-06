Woman Realizes She Married Her Cousin After Having a Baby, “we’re still together”

When 42-year-old Marcella Hill met the man of her dreams, they quickly discovered they were expecting their first child. As Marcella and her boyfriend searched Family Search for information on their grandparents, they learned a stunning fact about their relationship: it came out that Marcella had been dating her FIRST COUSIN the entire time!

Photo by Tiktok / Beingmarcellahill

Marcella boldly revealed in an emotional video confession to her 300K TikTok fans that she had already married Tag before learning they had the same grandpa. I've never disclosed this to anyone in public, but I mistakenly married my cousin. She admitted to marrying her cousin in a shocking TikTok video, and since it was released, the tale has received roughly a million views. “I was on [genealogy website] Family Search while sitting on the sofa searching for names for the kid that we were going to have.”

The CEO of Love Woolies and author of Wake Her Up, Marcella, decided to research her family history to find some ideas for baby names. She was shocked to discover that all sides of their families, including grandparents, great-grandparents, and beyond, shared the same names as her spouse, according to the Nypost.

“Wow, it's strange, we have the same grandparents' and grandpa's names, she said, adding that her husband was using FamilySearch next to her. I read this sentence, and every word is just like mine. You're still signed onto my account, I reason, “Oh no, no.” When we begin to examine it, we discover that my grandpa is his grandma's first cousin.

Marcella and her cousin-husband will be commemorating twelve years of marriage in March 2023. After learning of their shared ancestry, they continued to grow their family together, and now have four children between them. It is obvious that their love is stronger than any challenge life may throw at them.

They called their grandparents to confirm that they were in fact cousins after seeing their names on the genealogy website. “To find out if they knew one another, we both phoned our grandparents. They actually did, Marcella claimed. “Yeah, the one with the long braids,” my grandpa remarked. Afterward, Tage's grandmother said, “Yeah, he was the excellent boy.” They had shared a home for part of their formative years.

Tage quickly looked out for additional information about “the hazards of having a kid with your third cousin… on the internet after learning that they had a family connection. Sensation as though we have just unknowingly done something completely awful. She backed up her claim with a Live Science article that highlighted the phenomena of cousins choosing to have children together.

“The experts say marrying third and fourth cousins is so ideal for reproduction because they kind of get the “best of both worlds,” she said. TikTok's fans were left wondering how the pair could have been unaware of their family relationship during all the wedding preparations when they discovered they were blood relatives after getting married. We got married in a courtroom on a Wednesday after work, the woman acknowledged.