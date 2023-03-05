As New Mom Holds Baby For the First Time, Mom Breastfeeds The Wrong Baby After Hospital Mix-Up

A mother from New Jersey alleges that the hospital gave the wrong baby to a nurse after her C-section last year. Montvale resident Melissa Richman has filed a second lawsuit in which she alleges that at about 4:30 am on September 30, she was given a newborn infant by a nurse and that she nursed the kid for more than 20 minutes.

“My very painful three-hour C-section finally ended. That was really early in the morning. As a result of all the drugs, I felt awful, "She declared. According to the 39-year-old mother, who already has two older children, “I was not in my right mind, and I didn't think to check,” in a conversation with regional media outlets.

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

Before giving her a fresh baby to feed, Richman claims that the nurse abruptly entered her room and grabbed the infant from her breast. But, Melissa was already out of milk since the second baby had been peckish, according to attorney Rosemarie Arnold. As a result, Richman was forced to prepare his own bottle of formula for his grumpy, hungry daughter.

The baby missed out on her mother's colostrum, a special milk that women produce in the first few days after giving birth and which improves immune function, and digestion, and assists in the elimination of toxins from the body, by ingesting formula. Scarlett was allegedly wrongfully denied the colostrum that was “rightfully entitled” to her, according to the lawsuit brought against Valley Hospital of Ridge wood.

Arnold also mentioned that Melissa had breastfed her daughter a second time after she was born at 4:30 a.m. and that she had expressed fear that perhaps she had accidentally nursed the wrong baby the first time. If so, her own daughter might not have eaten for 14 hours following delivery. This is really a terrible thing for a mother, Arnold remarked.

In order for the hospital to confirm Melissa didn't have any diseases that may be passed on to the other couple's kid, Melissa was forced to submit to three separate blood tests, which only served to add insult to injury. The hospital personnel allegedly exhibited far less care for Melissa and her baby's health, according to the lawsuit.

Scarlett may have been exposed to potential transmission of germs and/or other health issues since the nurse, as soon as she recognized the mix-up, put Scarlett on Melissa's breast without pausing to clean the other baby's spit off first. The legal representative for Melissa and her family said that Scarlett is currently allergic has rashes, and has reflux.

After the uncertainty, the Richmans worried for weeks about whether they had truly taken the right kid home, Melissa revealed in a media interview. Melissa said, wiping tears from her eyes, “I was denied of the ability to fully bond with my kid those first several weeks, up until we received the DNA test results back verifying she was ours.

Be warned that Melissa Richman and her husband David Richman are suing the hospital in state court, alleging malpractice, and requesting an undisclosed sum of money in damages. Due to ongoing legal challenges, the hospital has chosen not to reply.