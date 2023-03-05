Mother sold her newborn twins for $104 ‘so she could buy food for the next 6 months’!

Every parent is aware of the difficulties involved in parenting an infant. Baby care is a difficult chore that coexists with the joy of holding a newborn. It's typical to feel annoyed and exhausted. Having a child that won't go to sleep or cries nonstop makes parenting much more challenging. It's important to take care of yourself throughout the early stages of parenthood by requesting help from family and friends.

Just remember that you are not by yourself. Sadly, this woman was reportedly forced to sell one of her newborn twins in order to support the rest of her family due to the nation's worsening food shortage. The 40-year-old woman reportedly exchanged the child for $104 from a childless couple in the hopes that the sum would provide her family with food for an additional six months.

Photo by Xavier Mouton Photographie on Unsplash

According to reports, Save the Children learned about the family's plight through The Daily Mail. Save the Children continues to have personnel on the ground distributing what food they have to those in need. The twins, a boy, and a girl were born about four or five months ago, not long after drought pushed the family off their land, according to the Afghan mother who spoke to the aid workers. Despite her initial plans to keep both of them, the family battled immensely to give even one of them enough food.

Her worker husband, who is 45 years old, said that he has had trouble finding only a few days of work each week, with a day's pay barely covering two days of costs for his family. The couple's second-eldest son also pushes vegetable carts in the adjacent market, but he seldom gets hired since the stall owners frequently favor using stronger kids. The mother said that as a result of her boys' continual screams of hunger, a childless couple contacted her and made an offer to buy her newborn infant for $104.

She first turned them down and sent them away, but after seeing her newborns go without food for days, she realized that giving the boy away was the greatest thing she could do for him and her other children. That was tough. A lot harder than you would think. I abandoned my child due to poverty. The unidentified mother asserted, I was unable to take care of him, and I had no money.

“I gave the whole amount to my husband. He purchased some flour, rice, and oil. They are already completed,” she continued. “We need help, we are hungry, and we are impoverished,” the woman's husband stated. In Afghanistan, there are no employment options. We are parents. The two things we most lacks are wheat and oil. Having firewood on hand is a smart idea.

In the previous two or three months, I was unable to afford to purchase meat. For the kids, we just have bread, which isn't always accessible. The family received emergency packages from Save the Children that included a gas cooking stove, kitchen supplies, blankets, winter apparel, shoes, tool kits, and other necessary goods for their house.