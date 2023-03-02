US Mom of 16 Is Pregnant Again – She Has 6 Sets of Twins and Wants More Kids

Many people have as a life goal to get married and establish a family. Yet everyone sees things differently, so we can't declare which method is good or bad! For instance, one North Carolina couple now has 18 people living in their home, and they intend to increase this number even more. This serves as another reminder of the variety of family structures that exist and encourages us to celebrate our individuality.

Photo byNelson Fernandes / Facebook

Although Patty and Carlos Hernandez may appear to be a typical couple, they are everything but! Together, the couple has 16 children, and they don't want to stop anytime soon. To support their large family, the couple operates their own commercial cleaning service. Their entire family has names that begin with the letter "C," which is another intriguing characteristic.

This is being done as a way to celebrate Carlos, who is a loving father to all of them and is 39 years old. Patty has been pregnant for 14 of her 40 years, which is ancient! Six of the children are twins, a characteristic that runs in Carlos' family, and the pair has six sons and ten girls. Their youngest kid is only a year old, while their eldest is 14 years old.

They indicated they could even have additional kids after welcoming the newest member of their family in May 2021. The mother of 16 revealed that she would often become pregnant three months after her previous delivery and would always be happy to hear the news. The couple made news a few years ago when everyone questioned how they managed to raise such a large brood on their own. Around eight in the morning, Patty makes a substantial meal of cereal, waffles, or pancakes for the family.

Following breakfast, the kids participate in a Christian devotional that involves praying, singing, and reading aloud. Following that, Patty does errands and takes care of her youngest babies while the larger school-age children head off to class. I try to do everything when they are in school since I have the sparest time then, she added.

The elder children finish their after-school homework and are home by six o'clock when the family gathers around the table for dinner. The children play for a while after dinner and then say their prayers before going to bed around 8:30 p.m. Moreover, the family will expand even more, since the couple is due with their 17th kid in March 2023, according to current news.

Patty wants to have 20 kids, with an equal amount of males and girls. She feels favored by God and is highly prolific. We've always desired a large family, but we never imagined God would give us so much, the woman added. The couple switched their 16-seater for a 20-seater bus to be able to transport their family to and from locations since they intend to grow their family even more. The couple always gets by and never worries about not being able to support their kids.

Patty said that the pair does not utilize contraception and that they have given everything to God. Let it be if he wants us to get pregnant once more. Patty said that she often faces criticism for her decisions from others, but she doesn't give it much thought. The family has five bedrooms and three children.

According to Patty, the couple spends about $895 on food alone each week, with most of the money going towards buying their children's school lunches. They plan to have another one after the birth of their 17th kid. She has now taught her older children how to help around the house, and each of them has certain duties they must carry out.

She revealed that she washes roughly a thousand garments on average and does laundry four days a week. Every two days, she folds the garments, which takes her approximately five hours. Although having such a large family might be challenging, Patty and Carlos wouldn't have it any other way! Undoubtedly a special family, they are obviously very fond of one another. We wish this family the best of luck in the future!

Comments / 6

