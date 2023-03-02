Mom Can’t Find A School For Her Son Because His Hair “Breaks All The Rules”

Farouk James doesn't have the appearance of a child who would likely cause trouble at school. He is an eight-year-old child who is compassionate, kind, and full of love for everyone around him. James' school, however, has attacked him and expelled him from the curriculum because of the boy's long hair. His mother was horrified to find that her little son was being denied an education because of the old-school regulations that were broken by his enormous hair.

In today's culture, could someone's hair truly be a barrier to advancement? It applies to Farouk James. This youngster was barred from going to school because his hair did not conform to gender norms. His mother is currently fighting for the school to change its outdated rules, so her kid may attend class with his pals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0lfQ_0l5LZPgx00
Photo byFarouk James / Instagram

Farouk is continuing his studies while also seeking a career as a child model. Although he is just eight years old, his magnificent waist-length hair has helped him get hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. Bonnie, his mother, worries that due to some regulation violation at his British school, Farouk would be forced to shave off all of his lovely hair.

Bonnie James is a staunch supporter of pursuing your ambitions, and she won't let her son's hair stand in the way of his aspirations. To ensure that boys like Farouk may receive an education without having their hair negatively affecting their experience, she has already begun taking efforts to change the school's policy.

Farouk and his mother have received the “People's Award for Courage” from L'Oréal Paris UK in recognition of their significant work. This is a tremendous accomplishment for James as well as others who may be struggling with some challenges at school.

While it has taken some time to address this matter, Bonnie James is still certain that everything will turn out okay. She does not want her son's hair to prevent him from enjoying the life he deserves, since she knows he is an intellectual youngster who wants to study.

Will Farouk James be allowed to pursue his education further? Or will he need to make radical changes to his lovely, waist-length mane of hair in order to complete his education? We'll have to wait and see what this little boy's future brings, but we hope he can go on doing what he enjoys most—pursuing his aspirations.

The London Oratory School was one of the institutions that turned down Farouk's application to attend. While Bonnie's 23-year-old son, who is Bonnie's second kid, went to school when he was Farouk's age, the establishment forbids Farouk from wearing his long hair in class.

It turns out that her second son's hair was an issue at the London Oratory School while he was a student there. They informed Bonnie that she had “too short” chopped the boy's hair. Her younger son's hair is currently “too long,” which prevents him from studying.

Bonnie announced, “We're putting together a genuine squad and naming it the Mane Generation. “Unless these regulations are altered, we're going to fight this. And it affects the entire world, not just the United Kingdom.

