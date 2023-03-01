Stimulus Update: Deadline for New Jersey Homeowners to Apply for $1,500 Payment is Today

Just through the end of Tuesday, many New Jersey homeowners qualify for a state program that will award them up to $1,500. Applications from homeowners and renters across the state for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program are being accepted until the end of the day.

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

According to the state's Division of Taxes, payments will start to be processed in late spring and will be given to beneficiaries through check or direct deposit. This money will be given directly to the approximately 2 million middle-class and working-class New Jersey families, which include seniors and renters and house more than half of all of our inhabitants. "NJ Governor Phil Murphy (D) made a statement.

“ANCHOR's immediate relief would essentially reverse years of property tax hikes for more than a million homes, even up to a decade's worth. Also, ANCHOR's tenant aid would mitigate rent increases for about 1 million renters.” If a homeowner applies to the ANCHOR program and has an annual income of $150,000 or less, they will get $1,500; if it is between $150,001 and $250,000, they will receive $1,000.

They must have an ANCHOR ID and PIN in order to apply, and they may do so either online or over the phone by dialing 877-658-2972. Renters may still apply and get a $450 payment as long as they make $150,000 or less yearly, however, they won't get nearly as much as homeowners who qualify for this payment.

The Division of Taxation discourages using this program because renters cannot apply for it over the phone and are not given an ID or PIN. You can reach the ANCHOR's call center by dialing either 609-826-4282 or 888-238-1233.

It is accessible on Tuesday from eight in the morning till twelve midnight. Anyone interested in this program may also print an application and mail it in together with the necessary supporting documentation. You may get more details about this program on the Division of Taxation's website.