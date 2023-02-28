2023 Tax Season: What To Know If You Received a Stimulus Check Last Year

Individuals received billions of dollars in federal stimulus funds between 2020 and 2021. The last day to submit a claim for lost stimulus checks was November 15, 2022, and the third and final stimulus checks started to be distributed in March 2021.

This indicates that no Citizens got government stimulus checks in 2022, save for the most exceptional circumstances. You might be able to alter a prior return to claim your payment if you are still ineligible for a stimulus check for any reason, but you'll need to see a tax expert to determine whether that is even possible.

Photo by Viacheslav Bublyk on Unsplash

Several states offered their own payouts in 2022, referred to as anything from tax refunds to inflation relief payments, despite the fact that federal stimulus programs were stopped. There has been a considerable misunderstanding over how taxpayers should treat those payments when they submit their returns, as a result of the nature of those payments.

Federal Stimulus Payments

The 2020 and 2021 federal stimulus funds were not taxed. Nonetheless, federal tax filings still required their disclosure. The main purpose of this was to guarantee that all eligible Citizens received the right amount, but it also raised questions about how stimulus payments should be reported and if they should be taxed. Yet, the IRS ultimately decided that government stimulus funds were not taxable.

State Stimulus Payments

Several of the stimulus payments that states distributed in 2022 were referred to as inflation relief payments. The prevailing belief was that, as with government stimulus funds, the IRS would see these contributions as non-taxable.

The agency, however, actually made matters worse by issuing a rather ambiguous “wait and see” instruction at the beginning of February 2023. At that time, the IRS advised individuals who had received a state stimulus payment to delay submitting their taxes until the organization could establish if the payments should be subject to taxation.

Final IRS Ruling on State Inflation Relief Payments

Thankfully, the IRS didn't keep people waiting too long about this matter. It publicly announced that state inflation relief payments received in 2022 would not be regarded as taxable income, a few days after advising individuals to delay completing their forms.

The IRS doesn't tax “general welfare and catastrophe assistance" contributions, was the justification offered. Whether they were referred to as “inflation relief payments” or by another name, stimulus payments made by states in 2022 were covered under this exemption in its entirety.

The Bottom Line on Stimulus

You won't have to pay tax on any of the payments you got, whether they were state inflation relief checks in 2022 or federal stimulus payouts in 2020 and 2021. The IRS regards each of these stimulus disbursements as a nontaxable relief payment.

You won't have to record any of your state stimulus funds, in contrast to the federal ones, when you submit your federal tax return. This is so that the federal government is not required to match up any state payments you are due with those you have already received. You must complain to your state taxing body, not the IRS, if you are eligible for a state stimulus payment but haven't received one.