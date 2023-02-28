Baby Crying In Hospital Room Alone, Then Staff Sees What Her Parents Did

When doctors from a Cincinnati Children's hospital visited a 7-month-old infant who was receiving care there, they entered the room and were greeted by a horrifying image. Only one day after checking in, what started in the restroom sadly ended in the living area.

In order to undergo surgery to rebuild their child's trachea, Wesley Landers, 31, and his 32-year-old wife—whose identity has not been made public by authorities but seems to be Mary Ann Landers on Facebook—flew from Alabama to Ohio.

Photo by Detroitdailynews

With the ailing kid and a backpack full of other things that would come to light less than 24 hours later, they arrived at Cincinnati's Children's Hospital Medical Center. When the parents had more important tasks to attend to than caring for their daughter, the youngster had just undergone surgery and was still resting in her hospital bed.

According to Cincinnati, the father was confined to the toilet when medical workers entered the baby's room and saw the mother lying on the floor. Staff had to break into the toilet of the room to free Wesley, who was unconscious and still had a heroin needle in his arm, after Mary Ann died from a heroin overdose. With the use of Narcan, they were able to bring him back to life, but the mother's situation was hopeless.

Given Wesley's state, the staff's finding when they searched Wesley's pocket and the restroom was alarming. At first glance, the parents did not appear to be heroin addicts, but rather your normal happy southern couple. Yet they spent their daughter's recuperation time shooting syringe after syringe of heroin, two of which were discovered by the sink, demonstrating that their addiction had spiraled out of control.

Staff members discovered a loaded revolver in Wesley's pocket while trying to resuscitate him, according to WHNT. Wesley was arrested for drug possession, carrying a hidden weapon, and holding a firearm while disabled after being revived from his overdose. Given that he had a prior conviction, the latter accusation arose from carrying unlawfully.

The parents, who had posted a Facebook request for prayers and contributions for their daughter's out-of-state surgery, are now deceased and incarcerated, leaving their two children without a mother and a father. It's unfortunate that they will never get to know their mother, since she decided getting high was more important than being present for them. Now, perhaps, they may be put in a safe environment with devoted individuals who prioritize the needs of these children before their own.