Pine Hills, FL

Nine-year-old girl and a journalist killed in tragic shooting

Mass shooting in FloridaPhoto by(kat wilcox/Pexels)

In the US state of Florida, a 19-year-old man is accused of committing a series of shootings, resulting in the deaths of three people, including a television journalist and a nine-year-old girl.

The gunman allegedly first killed a 20-year-old woman in Pine Hills, Florida, before returning to the crime scene five hours later to open fire on a news crew from Spectrum News 13. The journalist, identified as 24-year-old Dylan Lyons, was killed in the attack, while photographer Jesse Walden was wounded. The gunman then allegedly entered a nearby home and shot a woman and her daughter.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina identified the suspect as Keith Melvin Moses, who had been taken into custody. Moses had a criminal record that included gun charges, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and grand theft offences. While it was unclear whether the journalist and the camera operator were targeted specifically, Mina noted that their vehicle lacked the logos and markings typically seen on news vehicles.

Spectrum News 13 expressed their condolences for the loss of their colleague, with reporter Josh Miller describing Lyons as someone who "took his job very seriously" and "loved what he did". Celeste Springer, another Spectrum News 13 reporter, urged viewers to pray for her critically injured co-worker and for every victim of gun violence in the country.

The National Press Club and the Committee to Protect Journalists both condemned the attack and expressed their concern for the safety of journalists. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also posted a message of condolence on Twitter.

