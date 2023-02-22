Stimulus Update: Yet Another Indicator Shows That Inflation Could Still Be With Us for a While

The Consumer Price Index, which tracks changes in the price of consumer products, increased 0.5% last week between December and January. And that in and of itself was shocking news. But, a new indicator of inflation shows that the issue of rising living expenses is not going away anytime soon. So, when customers struggle to make ends meet in the upcoming months, their credit card balances may increase.

Photo by Bernard Hermant on Unsplash

Businesses are paying more for goods

The Producer Price Index, which tracks the prices suppliers charge firms, increased by 0.7% from December to January. Since June 2022, its rise is the biggest monthly gain. Businesses frequently pass on increased prices to customers when purchasing inventory. A higher PPI number indicates that customers may have to spend more in the upcoming months for everything from food to clothing to home items. And considering the fact that so many individuals have been in difficulty for more than a year, it is obviously not a good thing.

Will stimulus aid come to the rescue?

Some governments used their budgets last year to distribute stimulus payments to citizens in order to assist them to deal with inflation. Yet the federal government offered no assistance. Even if the inflation issue is still very much a concern, we shouldn't anticipate federal legislators to deposit stimulus funds into Individuals' bank accounts at this time. First, support for the stimulus is really only justified when the whole economy requires a boost.

Although it may seem contradictory, the fact that inflation is on the rise is also a sign of a strong economy. When there is a greater demand for consumer goods than there is supply, inflation is on the rise. Strong product demand also suggests that consumers have money to spend. So, it is doubtful that a government stimulus round will be announced any time soon.

In fact, it's likely that more stimulus checks would simply exacerbate the inflation issue. Consumers must reduce their spending to some extent in order for living expenses to decrease—enough to close the supply and demand mismatch. Nevertheless, if they receive an additional paycheck, they will probably spend it instead of saving it, which will make the inflation situation worse.

What does that mean for the folks who are currently struggling to make ends meet as a result of inflation? Sadly, I'm in a fairly horrible place. But, not all is lost. Jobs are numerous, and the labor market is good and healthy right now. Individuals who are having trouble paying their bills may choose to look for higher-earning employment to help them manage their costs. There are many opportunities to find side jobs because the gig economy is also flourishing.

This is not to imply that managing a second job or a number of jobs is simple. Sadly, it appears that inflation is not slowing down. So, in order to maintain their financial situation for the time being, cash-strapped consumers may have to be ready to give up more of their free time.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

You might be losing a lot of money if you're using the wrong credit or debit card. Our experts adore this top option because it has no annual fee, an incredible cashback rate of up to 5%, and a 0% introductory APR until 2024.

Our editorial opinions are our own and have not been previously reviewed, authorized, or endorsed by featured sponsors since we firmly believe in the Golden Rule. Not all deals on the market are covered by The Ascent. Ascent's editorial material is distinct from that of The Motley Fool and is produced by a different analytical team. There is a disclosure policy at The Motley Fool.