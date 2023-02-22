Elderly Woman Catches 4 Boys In Her Yard, Cries When She Realizes What They’re Doing

One American tradition is to provide for the needs of our older citizens. Sometimes it's not possible to do this. Some of our elderly citizens are living alone and don’t really have anyone to turn to when they have a problem. When they must appear in court is one of these situations. The majority of us already find going to court to be scary. That is even more important if you are 75 years old.

75-year-old Suttle is a typical elderly person. She resides in a lovely home with a sizable yard. Her grass needs to be mowed because it's getting too tall. This is governed by state laws, and breaking them bears consequences. This is unknown to a lot of individuals. They are completely responsible for keeping their garden tidy.

Photo by Wonderbot/Youtube

The judge issued an arrest warrant. She apparently received some paperwork and a summons to court. She claims she never received them. Even though she did not show up for court, her grass was still too high. When her neighbors learned, they were horrified. How is it even possible that this could happen?

A group of young people made the decision to take action. To help Suttle, they joined together and broke into her house one day; they offered to cut her lawn for free. As the neighbors found out what the little children were up to, they joined in, and they began working in the scorching heat. The fact that one of the neighbors even owned a tractor sped up mowing considerably.

Nothing is worth putting an elderly woman in jail in the eyes of these neighbors. Especially not in this instance. The neighbors concur that she couldn't afford to spend this much money to have her grass mowed under her circumstances. The size of her yard made it clear that she was unable to manage it herself. She would take a very long time!

Thus, the neighbors put in a lot of effort, and in only two hours, her yard was finished. Suttle wasn't immediately aware of what was happening in her yard. As soon as she stepped outdoors, she was astounded by what she saw. She claims that this is one of the rare occasions when she is rendered speechless. She lacks the words to express her gratitude to everyone who came to help her, especially the children.