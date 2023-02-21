Man Sees Girlfriend without Makeup for the First Time, Flees in an Instant

At the beginning of 2023, a young woman who took part in a cosmetics challenge attracted the attention of millions of people all around the world. Lupita Anya, a social media celebrity from Mexico, issued a challenge to the woman, offering her $107 in exchange for her removal of makeup. But they were unprepared for the challenge's outcome.

Social media is rapidly being used as a venue for various challenges and trends, including some that pay users cash incentives for performing particular activities. In Baja, California, influencer Anya met a couple and inquired with them regarding their interest in taking on a special challenge. The woman debated the situation before making a choice.

Photo by Facebook.com/SoyLupitaAnaya

Though she had her misgivings at first, the young woman moved up to take on the task of taking off her makeup in public. She succeeded because of her partner's encouragement and the possibility of winning the cash award. She started taking off her makeup with the aid of some damp wipes, focusing on the eye area because that was the hardest to do.

That took a while, and she even removed a lot of her eyebrow makeup as she said that this was the first time her lover had seen her without makeup. Christian, the young woman's boyfriend, wandered around as the video was being made. He stayed silent while closely observing the cosmetics challenge.

Anya applauded as the contestant completed the task because all the makeup had been taken off. But, the woman and the influencer quickly understood something was amiss. Christian left the young woman's side and was never seen again on the plaza, so she was left alone.

The young woman can be seen calling her boyfriend's name and hunting for him on the video, but he is no longer in sight. She queries in worry: The woman checked her phone and looked around for her partner, clearly perplexed. She started to worry that he left her because she didn't wear makeup, saying:

Despite receiving her monetary reward, the young woman seemed dissatisfied. The influencer videotaped her response and uploaded it online. Numerous online users were startled when the clip suddenly acquired popularity. People voiced their sympathy for the woman who had likely been dumped by her lover by commenting on her.

They complimented her and gave her words of wisdom. Numerous people also expressed their opinions regarding the woman's partner: The full effects of the makeup challenge on the woman's relationship were not revealed, despite the interest of online readers in learning what happened next in the story.