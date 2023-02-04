Mum-to-be divides opinion over step-daughter's reaction to new pregnancy: ‘she was incredulous’

A pregnant woman has sparked debate after giving a detailed description of her stepdaughter's response to her unexpected pregnancy. The conversation started today (31 January) when Mumsnet member MoppetandMittens used the platform to seek to advise from the parenting community. She starts by stating that she is 14 weeks pregnant and that she and her boyfriend chose to tell his 11-year-old daughter.

The mother-to-be began by stating that her daughter had been sick throughout the weekend, but she had 'brightened up' by Sunday and so they continued with their plans. In short, their good news was not well received. "First she was incredulous and thought we were joking, then she became hysterical, crying and screaming, telling us to go away (she shut herself up in her bedroom, understandably)," she wrote.

"She hated us, he wasn’t her dad anymore, she was deleting all of her family contacts from her dad‘s side from her phone (this was an empty threat I think), she doesn’t want a brother or sister, and she wanted mummy." The OP went on to claim that the girl's biological mother drove around to pick up her daughter and that her partner and his ex had a few 'cross words'.

"She was told earlier in the week and is not happy about our news either (particularly as my due date sort of coincides with us swapping houses, but that’s another story entirely)," she added. "She was really angry at us for telling her daughter when she was sick ('that little body and heart...', her words), to which I kind of say 'oh wind your neck in'."

But this is where things get a bit muddy, as the Mumsnet user went into a long description about her stepdaughter, adding that while she's 'funny' and 'has the potential to be a fantastic elder sister', his conduct is 'difficult at times'.

According to her narrative, this challenging behavior includes acting selfishly, negotiating with individuals to obtain what she wants, and never hearing the word no, which she blames on 'faulty parenting,', particularly from her own mother.

She added: "I hope as she ages she’ll mature and grow out of this kind of behavior, and I really think that the responsibility of becoming an older sister could do wonders for her personal development and add another positive dimension to her character."

However, the long letter does not end there, as the mother-to-be goes on to state that she 'understands' her stepdaughter may be worried or uncomfortable, but that she is 'not losing something' but rather 'gaining something'. But in the next paragraph, she says she's 'annoyed at her reaction', adding: "But I don’t blame her. It’s the way she’s been raised with her every whim catered to, every desire indulged, she's given a choice in everything."

To top it all off, she portrays the birth mother as 'weak' and claims she 'always takes the path of least resistance so that her daughter will like her'. There's a lot more to this post, but you get the picture. It's now time to see what the Mumsnet community has to say about it. As said by one commenter: "She’s just being a kid OP. It’s a big change for her. Try to be understanding.

"As for blaming her behavior on bad parenting. Please do come back in 10 years and let us know how you’re getting on with your perfect child!" "I don't think any of you sound ready to be bringing a baby into the world," wrote another. "Best of luck though." A third added: "And you sound unsuited to being a step-parent.

As if 'becoming an older sister could do wonders for her personal development and add another positive dimension to her character' is anything but a horrible thing to say." But not everyone's against her, including this person who said: "I don't think the OP sounds horrible at all - perhaps the only thing that should have been done was to inform her mum before she was told, so she had the additional support.

"All you can do OP is keep including her in the process and hope she comes around, without forcing things onto her." And another chimed in: "I think that’s a ridiculous spoilt tantrum from an 11-year-old. She needs to learn that the world doesn’t revolve around her. What a fuss." That's two completely different perspectives on the same story. Let's hope that everyone concerned can reach a compromise on the problem since it now appears to be a mess.