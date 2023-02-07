Woman calls for child-free neighborhoods because she hates kids

A mother has campaigned for child-free suburbs after growing tired of kids ruining her days out. The TikToker and actress, known online as Baby Soja, stated that there should be designated areas where those who 'hate' children may hang out in peace.

In the viral video, Soja - who lives in Melbourne, Australia - said: "I would like to know when somebody is planning on opening an adults-only suburb where everything in it is only for adults. "I'm so sick of going places and kids are just everywhere screaming and I just have to put up with it."

She continued: "I just went for a swim. They have their own pool and they're in the lap lane pool, not swimming laps just jumping in screaming, and that's just allowed because they're allowed everywhere. "I just feel like for people like me who are evil and hate kids we should have our own suburb where we can just be quiet and undisturbed."

Soja certainly didn't expect the video to receive as much attention as it did. The video has been seen over a quarter-million times, and many people were not happy with her suggestion. Commenting on the video, one person said: "You used to be a kid mate.. ya know. So get over getting older."

Another wrote: "Yes, kids may get annoying and we may need our own space, but at the end of the day they are just kids they can't help screaming cause they are only young." A third added: "I feel the same way about Millennials!!!"

However, Soja found a large number of supporters for the idea, many of whom are parents. One TikToker commented: "As a parent of two small children, I completely understand what you’re saying and respect that childfree people need space too."

Another wrote: "As a mum, I agree. I hate going to dinner without my kids to listen to other people's kids carry on. There should be more adult-only places." And one person added: "I would spend all my savings to get to this community." In a follow-up video, Soja described her original TikTok as an 'off the cuff joke video I made in the car park of the gym'.

In the caption, she added: "So many people pressed in the comments like soz that some people don't want to be around kids 24/7. "I'm not saying kids shouldn't be allowed at the pool, it'd just be nice if there were more places that were JUST for adults to enjoy and that includes parents wanting a break from their kids too chill."