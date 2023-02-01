92-year-old grandmother blows away TikTok users with $ 3 advice for staying young: ‘I’ve always looked young’

Joan Woodhouse, a 92-year-old great-grandmother, has won over Generation Z by becoming a TikTok social media sensation. She likes to dress up in minidresses and provide advise to her younger audience, who can't believe she's her age.

Joan is a retired dressmaker from Blackburn, Lancashire, who now spends her days flaunting her fashion sense on social media and isn't afraid to travel to the beach in a bikini with her 27-year-old granddaughter. The mum-of-eight has said: "I’ve always looked young, and people are always shocked when I tell them my age.”

Photo by TikTok/@joansumner1930

The grandma claims she is frequently mistaken as a woman in her 70s rather than her 90s, and her social media followers have asked her to reveal her secret to appearing young. Joan claimed in a recent Tiktok video that her secret is a $3 Nivea cream she's been using for "70 odd years" since she was 16 years old.

In the social media video, Joan said: "Well, my secret’s Nivea, I’ve used it for 70-odd years. “When I think about it now, I used to have a hot bath, get out of the bath, dry myself and then while my body was still hot, I used to put the cream on. "It wasn’t the soft cream in those days - it was a little bit harder.

"So I used to have to warm it first and make it soft. But since the soft one came out, it’s wonderful now. Joan, on the other hand, has revealed that she has never followed a diet and simply eats what she wants to maintain her figure. She said: "Age is just a number, I keep young by staying positive and eating what I want. It works for me.”

The grandma also said that her favorite cuisine is a meat pie, which she often eats on Sundays. Joan said: “I don’t follow any silly diets - I just eat what I want and what makes me happy. "I just love English food - especially hearty pub grub. I do have more salads now I’m in Spain because it can be so hot, but I’ll never not have my pies.”