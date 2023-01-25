Update on Stimulus Check 2023: Which States Have Them and How to Get Money

The Internal Revenue Service announced late in 2022 that many taxpayers might still get stimulus payments in 2023 or at the very least a rebate on prior years' tax returns. This includes around 25 million Californians who may be eligible. People in six other states may also be eligible.

The IRS indicated in November 2022 that the absence of stimulus checks last year might result in "lower refunds in 2023." "Taxpayers will not receive an additional stimulus payment with a 2023 tax refund because there were no Economic Impact Payments for 2022," the agency said.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Many citizens of California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina are eligible for tax refunds. California citizens who earned less than $500,000 in the 2020 fiscal year and filed their income taxes by Oct. 15, 2021, are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund, which will be distributed between Jan. 30 and Feb. 14, 2021.

In California, the flexible rebate program is available to a wide spectrum of beneficiaries. For example, everyone who claimed between $125,001 and $250,000 and had no dependents will be eligible for $200 in the stimulus.

Married or joint filers with a combined income of less than $150,000 for the 2020 tax year are eligible for the maximum stimulus of $1,050 which also accounts for inflation, according to California's Franchise Tax Board.

According to the California Franchise Tax Board's website, more than $9 billion in stimulus monies have already been given to 31,650,087 California taxpayers as of January 13, 2023. In California, the final round of stimulus payments will be made via debit card and to any resident filers who moved their residence after filing their 2020 tax returns.