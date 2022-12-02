Exhausted mother apologizes to neighbors ahead of sleep training her baby

When new parents wrote a nice message, their neighbors were moved to tears. One mother wrote a letter of warning to her neighbors ahead of sleep training her baby as a nice gesture. The fatigued mom and her partner posted a message on each of their neighbors' doors, explaining that they were trying the "cry-it-out" technique.

The anonymous mother apologized in advance, even encouraging them to stop over for milk, sugar, eggs, or tequila if they needed it. "This is Apartment 207. I'm sorry to inform you that we've started sleep training our son," it started.

Photo by Pixabay / Pexels

"After many sleepless nights due to the dreaded 4-month sleep regression, we have chosen to begin the cry-it-out approach." If you hear the cries, please pray for me and be aware that I, too, am crying and going mad. "I apologize for any difficulty this may bring you; let us hope it isn't too long."

She went on to state that they were testing the strategy for four days and that if it didn't work, they would take a week or two off and try again. "Please know that I am not ignoring him, but I will allow him to self-soothe for 45-60 minutes at a time throughout this period."

"I'll go in the room every 5-10 minutes to reassure him that he's not alone and that everything is fine." If you start to hate us, just knock on the door and I'll bring you a shot of tequila to heal our neighbor-ship. "It's cheap tequila, but it will soothe your nerves; it's been tried and confirmed to work by yours truly." In any case, keep us in your prayers and turn up the TV volume.

Photo by Twitter/@KittyBeeJr

"We have milk, sugar, and eggs if you need them. And don't forget about the tequila." The letter was signed by "tired and sorry neighbors." One of the neighbors later posted the nice letter on Twitter, with the caption: "Neighbors left this on the door... "I'm going to bake some cookies for them."

Unsurprisingly, the message has sparked a storm of responses, with one person saying, "With a note like that, I wouldn't care what they do." "The world needs more neighbors like them," someone else said.