Mum only found out she was expecting triplets at 7 months pregnant

A California mother was shocked to find out she was expecting triplets seven months into her pregnancy. Following an ultrasound at 30 weeks, Genevieve 'Genna' Knox, also known on Instagram as @knoxedoutnumbered, was shocked to learn that she was carrying 3 children instead of one.

The fifth-grade teacher, who already has a 6-year-old son Liam with their husband Kyle, claimed that the news took some time to take in. Because that wasn't the only surprise in Genna's pregnancy, the San Diego teacher was given another during her 20-week check-up.

Photo by instagram / Knoxedoutnumbered

During a normal ultrasound between four and five months, the technician went silent, according to Genna. "'Wait, you're having twins?' she asks. 'No, I'm not,' I said "TODAY Parents spoke with the now-mother-of-four. "Then I looked up, and there were two infants as clear as day."

The number of embryos is usually detected at a standard 12-week scan in the UK, but because the American teacher chose not to have nuchal translucency testing (commonly known as an NT scan) during her first trimester, she didn't realize she was pregnant with multiples until much later.

"After all of my blood testing came back normal, my doctor asked whether I wanted to wave the nuchal, and I answered, 'Oh, absolutely.' "I was working full-time at the time, and it was just one less appointment," she revealed, adding, "Whoops."

Genna revealed she and her husband Kyle felt like the "luckiest people in the world" after finding they were expecting twins. "I started having children later in life, and I wasn't sure whether I'd even be able to have one," she explained. "We were thrilled."

Despite their delight, the worried parents discussed how they would manage basic logistics by adding two more children to the mix. "I remember saying (Kyle) 'I can't even fit three car seats in my car!'" Genna added. Only nine weeks later did the couple learns of the shocking news that would increase their family size to six.

"How far along were you when you found out you were carrying twins?" remarked another sonographer as he swept the wand around Genna's growing belly and became quiet. Before delivering him the strange story, I exclaimed, 'Oh, goodness, you're not going to believe that.' Only then did he announce that the couple was expecting triplets.

"I don't recall anything else about that time." "I was totally shocked," Genna stated. Genna gave birth to three girls, Kaylee, Lily, and Cecilia, not long after the scan, at 33 weeks. The little sisters were born on March 21, 2019, and were taken to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), but they soon recovered and are now three healthy toddlers.

Mum-of-four Cecilia, the 'secret triplet' revealed by Genna, continues to raise controversy to this day. "She has a big personality," she said. "She is entertaining, and we love her, but she clearly marches to the beat of her own drum."