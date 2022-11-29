A woman who thought she was having a heart attack is diagnosed with cancer four hours later

A woman was diagnosed with rare cancer just four hours after thinking she was suffering a heart attack while watching Snow Patrol at a music festival. Errin Shaw, 30, was visiting TRNSMT in Glasgow last year when she felt such intense agony that she assumed she had been stabbed.

She was transported to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and was diagnosed with grey zone lymphoma, a rare type of cancer that affects the immune system, four hours later. Errin, from Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, suffered itchy skin for months before being diagnosed in September - and was told she wouldn't make it to Christmas.

Photo by Min An/ Pexels

She stated: "I was at TRNSMT in Glasgow Green, and we listened to Snow Patrol, and I thought I was going to die. "I asked my husband, Graeme, whether I had been stabbed, and he replied no, so my mother took us up." She rushed me to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where I was diagnosed with cancer four hours later. I stayed there for three or four nights and then went directly to the Beatson, so I didn't leave TRNSMT for a month."

She went through grueling chemotherapy, which comprised of 24-hour bags for five days, followed by a seven to 14-day break. A chemotherapy combination known as dose-adjusted epoch chemotherapy is used to cure different kinds of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

This regime was repeated five times in an eight-month period while Errin was not at the Beatson Cancer Centre due to the intricacy of her treatment. "I had 606 hours of dose-adjusted epoch chemo - it's not the easiest chemo, but it works.” She stated.

"I was hooked directly to my chemotherapy for five days. I went through that regime five times." Errin got a call from her cancer nurse in June of this year, telling her that her scans were clear and she was in remission. Errin stated: “My phone rang and it was the Beatson.

"Whenever my phone rang and said 'Beatson,' I'd always look at whoever I was with and say, 'get my bag packed,' because we knew it meant I was going back in." Michelle, my lymphoma nurse, answered the phone and said, 'I can't wait until your visit on Monday to tell you this news.' We had to triple-check it since we couldn't believe your PET scan was clear.' She stated that there was no evidence of cancer at the time. As you may guess, that came as a surprise, especially after being told last year that I wouldn't make it to Christmas. It was an insane moment."

The Beatson Cancer Charity will begin its Bauble Appeal to help more patients and their families this Christmas. Errin has subsequently held the Gingie Ball to celebrate her remission, which earned £5,375 for the Beatson Cancer Charity.