Glasgow woman embraces her natural hair after going grey at just 16

A young woman says she feels "more powerful" now that she has accepted her grey hair and wants to overcome the stigma associated with being young and grey. Going grey is a natural part of the aging process, but for Lauryn Caldwell, it started much sooner than expected, at the age of 16.

Photo by Anastasiya Lobanovskaya/pexels

Lauryn used to be a brunette, but when she was a teenager, she saw grey hairs growing in. When she was 18, she began dyeing her hair to conceal the grey and had to dye it every three weeks to keep the color. But, at the age of 20, she decided to stop using colour and let her natural hair show. When Lauryn first noticed her grey hair, she was made to feel "uncomfortable" in school.

She stated to Glasgow Live: "I first saw them when I was 16 years old in high school, and they made me feel uncomfortable a lot of the time. I assume it's because there aren't many young people with grey hair, and it was just me.

"When a girl sitting behind me at school noticed my grey hair, she inquired why I had it. She thought I was too young for that, and I'd add, "Well, certainly not with what I have now." "Neither of my parents had grey hair when they were young. My father's mother got grey when she was young, so it may have originated from her."

Lauryn claimed that she would pluck out her grey hairs before coloring her hair to get rid of them, adding: "Because my parents wouldn't allow me colour it, I used to spend hours plucking them out in front of the mirror. They would advise me not to feel embarrassed and to just go with it."

Then, when I was 18, I colored it black; my hair is naturally dark, so when the grey started to show, it really contrasted with the dark. I dyed it every three weeks because I was desperate not to go grey. I made sure it was always really dark and saturated in the black dye.

She began by removing the black pigment from her hair, but this left her with "horrible" red undertones. People told her to let it grow naturally and see what happened, she claimed. Lauryn found a group of women like her called the 'silver sisters' who provided her support while on a mission to accept her natural hair.

Lauryn wants to inspire people to accept their own silver locks after accepting her own.

She stated: "I want to inspire other young women to accept their natural grey hair. I get letters from people of all ages telling me that I have inspired them or that they admire my hair and want it to look like mine." There isn't enough depiction of being young and grey in society, and I'd want to assist break down the stigma. I believe the Silver Sisters are capable of accomplishing this. One strand at a time, demolish society's perceptions of grey hair.

"I wasn't confident previously since I couldn't colour my hair, but I absolutely want more young ladies to show their natural grey, even if we're told it's not normal." "Embrace it; don't be afraid to reveal your natural shine."