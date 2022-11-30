Glasgow woman embraces her natural hair after going grey at just 16

MEDIALINKERS NEWS

A young woman says she feels "more powerful" now that she has accepted her grey hair and wants to overcome the stigma associated with being young and grey. Going grey is a natural part of the aging process, but for Lauryn Caldwell, it started much sooner than expected, at the age of 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DARuC_0jPZglff00
Photo byAnastasiya Lobanovskaya/pexels

Lauryn used to be a brunette, but when she was a teenager, she saw grey hairs growing in. When she was 18, she began dyeing her hair to conceal the grey and had to dye it every three weeks to keep the color. But, at the age of 20, she decided to stop using colour and let her natural hair show. When Lauryn first noticed her grey hair, she was made to feel "uncomfortable" in school.

She stated to Glasgow Live: "I first saw them when I was 16 years old in high school, and they made me feel uncomfortable a lot of the time. I assume it's because there aren't many young people with grey hair, and it was just me.

"When a girl sitting behind me at school noticed my grey hair, she inquired why I had it. She thought I was too young for that, and I'd add, "Well, certainly not with what I have now." "Neither of my parents had grey hair when they were young. My father's mother got grey when she was young, so it may have originated from her."

Lauryn claimed that she would pluck out her grey hairs before coloring her hair to get rid of them, adding: "Because my parents wouldn't allow me colour it, I used to spend hours plucking them out in front of the mirror. They would advise me not to feel embarrassed and to just go with it."

Then, when I was 18, I colored it black; my hair is naturally dark, so when the grey started to show, it really contrasted with the dark. I dyed it every three weeks because I was desperate not to go grey. I made sure it was always really dark and saturated in the black dye.

She began by removing the black pigment from her hair, but this left her with "horrible" red undertones. People told her to let it grow naturally and see what happened, she claimed. Lauryn found a group of women like her called the 'silver sisters' who provided her support while on a mission to accept her natural hair.

Lauryn wants to inspire people to accept their own silver locks after accepting her own.

She stated: "I want to inspire other young women to accept their natural grey hair. I get letters from people of all ages telling me that I have inspired them or that they admire my hair and want it to look like mine." There isn't enough depiction of being young and grey in society, and I'd want to assist break down the stigma. I believe the Silver Sisters are capable of accomplishing this. One strand at a time, demolish society's perceptions of grey hair.

"I wasn't confident previously since I couldn't colour my hair, but I absolutely want more young ladies to show their natural grey, even if we're told it's not normal." "Embrace it; don't be afraid to reveal your natural shine."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# real story# social media# viral girl

Comments / 46

Published by

Our company specializes in Web and App development and as part of this we would like to share the latest Tech News.

Cumming, GA
359 followers

More from MEDIALINKERS NEWS

Exhausted mother apologizes to neighbors ahead of sleep training her baby

When new parents wrote a nice message, their neighbors were moved to tears. One mother wrote a letter of warning to her neighbors ahead of sleep training her baby as a nice gesture. The fatigued mom and her partner posted a message on each of their neighbors' doors, explaining that they were trying the "cry-it-out" technique.

Read full story
1 comments

Mom admits she 'judges' parents of overweight children sparks a furious debate

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. A mother has caused anger online after admitting that she judges the parents of overweight children at her children's school. The mother revealed on a parenting forum that she was picking up her child from school when she saw her classmate waiting to be picked up.

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

Mum only found out she was expecting triplets at 7 months pregnant

A California mother was shocked to find out she was expecting triplets seven months into her pregnancy. Following an ultrasound at 30 weeks, Genevieve 'Genna' Knox, also known on Instagram as @knoxedoutnumbered, was shocked to learn that she was carrying 3 children instead of one.

Read full story
1 comments

A woman who thought she was having a heart attack is diagnosed with cancer four hours later

A woman was diagnosed with rare cancer just four hours after thinking she was suffering a heart attack while watching Snow Patrol at a music festival. Errin Shaw, 30, was visiting TRNSMT in Glasgow last year when she felt such intense agony that she assumed she had been stabbed.

Read full story
14 comments

It’s Time For Instagram To Test NFTs

“A group of non-fungible token (or NFT) makers and collectors will soon be able to display their tokens on Instagram,” says Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta. NFTs are being tested on the platform, with “similar capabilities” coming to Facebook soon.

Read full story
2 comments

Musk To Be Interim Twitter CEO After $44 Billion Buyout

CNBC reported on Thursday that Elon Musk is set to become Twitter’s interim CEO after finalising his $44 billion buyout of the social media company, as the billionaire gets closer to securing funding for the deal.

Read full story
14 comments

Apple iPhone 14 Will Have An 8K Front Camera

The Apple iPhone 14 series, which is likely to be released later this year, has been rumored on multiple occasions. According to most sources, Apple will drop the ‘Mini’ iPhone from the iPhone 14 series in favor of an iPhone 14 Max. According to a report, all iPhone 14 series models will be released with an updated front camera that has autofocus and a larger aperture.

Read full story
2 comments

Russian Cross-Stitch Stores Banned from Etsy

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is having an unexpected effect on cross-stitchers who buy patterns on Etsy. Slate released an article outlining how Etsy’s recent suspension of Russian shops, as well as cross-stitch pattern selling outlets that are — to the surprise of a few crafters — closely concentrated in Russia, have “devastated” American cross-stitchers.

Read full story

A New EU Rule may Force WhatsApp and iMessage to Open Up

If the European Union (EU) implements the proposed Digital Markets Act in October, messaging app makers may be forced to make their apps compatible. According to the EU’s press release, “gatekeeper” businesses like as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and iMessage may be required to make their apps “interoperable” with smaller platforms at the request of developers.

Read full story

Instagram Started Allowing Users to Tag Products

In the United States, Instagram is making the product tagging feature available to all users, which means you don’t need a company or creator account to tag things in your pictures.

Read full story

WhatsApp Now Offers Emoji Reactions For Android

According to WABetainfo, the instant messaging program WhatsApp has begun testing an emoji reaction function for Android users. According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp, a Meta-owned encrypted messaging service, has begun to roll out its long-awaited message reactions feature to Android users.

Read full story

Russia's Latest Communication Issue in Ukraine may be a Phone Relay Capture

Ukraine’s Security Service (abbreviated as SBU) claims to have apprehended a hacker who was assisting Russian troops in providing telecommunication services within Ukrainian territory, according to VICE.

Read full story
4 comments

Researchers Find New Wiper Malware In Ukraine

Researchers have found a new destructive wiper malware that is impacting computer systems in Ukraine. The malware wipes user data and partition information from all devices attached to an infected workstation.

Read full story

A US Restaurant Chain Sues Google For Lost Business

Customers were sent to unapproved Google-branded food ordering web sites rather than the restaurant’s own website, according to a lawsuit filed by a restaurant group in the United States.

Read full story
5 comments

In the European Union, Facebook has Blocked the Pages of RT and Sputnik

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced Monday that Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik had been prohibited across the European Union. According to Meta spokesperson Andy Stone, the change means that the RT and Sputnik profiles on Facebook and Instagram aren’t visible in the EU.

Read full story

Samsung Unveiled Four New Galaxy Book2 Notebooks

With a big refresh to its immensely successful Galaxy Book range of Windows 11 laptops, Samsung is going all-in on its PC line. The sequels to these handsets, suitably named Galaxy Book2 360, Galaxy Book2 Pro, and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, were introduced today at Mobile World Congress.

Read full story

Automatically Uploaded PS5 Captures are Coming to the United States

Following a sneak peek in January, Sony is expanding its ability to have your PS5 images. Videos auto-uploaded to the PlayStation mobile app to more countries. In October, Sony began testing the feature in Canada and Japan.

Read full story

Apple Stores in the United States are No Longer Required to Wear Masks in Several States

In a handful of locations across the United States, Apple stores are abandoning their in-store mask mandate policy as reported by Bloomberg. This means that consumers will no longer be required to wear their masks while visiting the store.

Read full story
2 comments

Hundreds of Temporary Testers are Being Converted into Full-Time Workers with Perks at Epic Games

Epic Games has revealed that it is employing full-time funded employees based in the United States. On the verge of something big. O It’s a computer game. Quality Assurance (QA) testers and other “qualified” contract employees are being added to the developer’s portfolio.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy