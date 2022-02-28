Samsung Unveiled Four New Galaxy Book2 Notebooks

Samsung Book2 Notebooks samsung

With a big refresh to its immensely successful Galaxy Book range of Windows 11 laptops, Samsung is going all-in on its PC line. The sequels to these handsets, suitably named Galaxy Book2 360, Galaxy Book2 Pro, and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, were introduced today at Mobile World Congress.

While the Galaxy Book2 devices bridge the gap between consumer and business, Samsung is also launching a new addition to the series, the Galaxy Book2 Business, which features an Anti-Glare 16:10 display. That notebook is aimed at Lenovo, HP, and Dell, which all provide premium enterprise-level computers.

All of the laptops will be equipped with Intel’s new 12th Generation processors, which were introduced last week. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book2 Business will get 12th Gen Intel, but with Intel vPro, as many businesses need.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro And Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Are Two Models Of The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro

The Galaxy Book2 Pro and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 take a lot of design cues from the previous model, which was released in April 2021. Also, the new Galaxy Book2 should not be confused with the ARM-based Galaxy Book2 from 2018, ahem. However, while the external appearance remains the same, all internals have been changed to take use of Intel’s latest hybrid architecture.

The major advancements come from hardware upgrades in multi-media and video conferencing, much of which is necessary or recommended for Intel’s Evo 3rd Gen specification. The webcams, for example, can switch from 720P to 1080P full HD and include an 87° wide-angle lens. These cameras have auto-framing, backdrop blur, and other “smart” capabilities that are essential in today’s video-conferencing-focused workplace. Bi-directional AI noise-canceling for microphones and speakers is now available.

samsung Book2 Specs tomshardware.com

While the speakers are still AKG with Dolby Atmos, they have been upgraded to 5W with “Smart AMP” for increased audio quality.

To maintain optimal battery life, the panels are still Super AMOLED with a 16:9 aspect ratio and full HD quality. However, the brightness has been substantially boosted. In our 360 model assessment, we were only able to get 286 nits of brightness. With these new displays, Samsung claims 400 nits and has received VESA certification for DisplayHDR 500.

Samsung is putting a lot of emphasis on integration with its Galaxy smartphones, with features like Link to Windows and the new “recent apps” function that lets you rapidly switch from your Galaxy phone to your PC. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab tablets can “Second Screen” with its Galaxy Book2 laptops, allowing users to use Samsung Multi Control (shared mouse and trackpad, copy and paste, and so on), as well as PC screen savers, and maximising screen area by utilising the entire Tab screen.

Digging In More Details

Optional 5G (coming later) and discrete graphics using Intel’s latest Arc GPU are available on the 15-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro.

There’s also enhanced SmartThings connection, and Samsung is integrating Bixby into the laptop for the first time, allowing you to control your smart home features via SmartThings. Indeed, Samsung includes nearly all of the same apps on its laptops as it does on its Galaxy smartphone line, resulting in a more cohesive environment, which we commended in our review.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, like the previous generation, supports Samsung’s S Pen with decreased latency and Samsung Notes, which works across all Samsung devices. Improved handwriting recognition, smaller fonts, and hyperlinks are now available in Samsung Notes. More intriguing is Samsung’s integration of AI object erase into the Samsung Gallery app, which allows you to eliminate shadows and undesirable distractions from photographs simply by tapping on them.

With these new computers, Samsung is putting a greater emphasis on the environment. Ocean-bound recycled plastic is used in parts of these computers. With decreased reliance on raw paper materials, product packages have been shrunk by up to 39%. Improved algorithms extend the life of the internal batteries during charging and discharging.

Finally, there are a few colour shifts. Graphite and Silver are now available on the Galaxy Book2 Pro, while Graphite, Silver, and a new Burgundy are available on the 360 versions.

Galaxy Book2 360 And Galaxy Book2 Business From Samsung

Samsung also announced the Galaxy Book2 360 (no “Pro”) and the Galaxy Book2 Business, both of which are aimed at the lower end of the market.

With a 13.3″ Super AMOLED touch display, 12th Gen Intel CPU, and Dolby Atmos speakers, the Galaxy Book2 360 is similar to the Pro model, but without the S Pen. In comparison to the Pro edition, it is likely to have lower overall performance and features. That makes up for it in price, starting at just $899 for a premium, slim 2-in-1 Windows 11 laptop, which is astounding.

The Galaxy Book2 Business, on the other hand, is a completely different laptop. Samsung switched to a 14-inch full HD Anti-Glare display with a more current 16:10 aspect ratio (it’s not Super AMOLED). It offers 4G LTE connectivity, up to 64GB of RAM, a full HD webcam, dual speakers, and Intel vPro 12th Gen processors.

The Galaxy Book2 Business is the first Samsung laptop to use Windows Hello facial recognition (infrared) in addition to the fingerprint sensor for the first time. Only fingerprint authentication is used on the remainder of Samsung’s Galaxy Book computers.

The Galaxy Book2 Business does not currently have a price, but Samsung says it will be available in certain areas starting in April.

Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will begin on March 18, 2022, and the devices will be available in retailers on April 1. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will cost $1,249.99, while the Galaxy Book2 Pro will cost $1,049.99. As the company strives to be more global in its PC products, these laptops will be offered in even more areas, according to the company.