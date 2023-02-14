Edison, NJ

What's the Secret to Love? Find out from Longest Married Couple in New Jersey!

Don’t we all need a little more love? Just in time for Valentine’s Day, an AccentCare hospice team member discovered one of her patients and his wife are the longest married couple in the state of New Jersey according to Worldwide Marriage Encounters. They are even listed in the Library of Congress for their amazing love accomplishment.

Love glows, as the couple enjoys spending time together at home.Photo byFamily

This sweet couple, William and Seraphim, live near Edison, New Jersey. For over 76 years, unfailing love has been blooming between these two. He is 97 ½ and she is 94. They were married on June 9, 1946. He was 20 and she was just 17!

William and Seraphim cut their wedding cake at their wedding ceremony back in 1946.Photo byMedia TV

The discovery was made by Claire Caine, Musical Therapist at AccentCare, on a recent visit. Claire was amazed at this incredible news. So, we asked the enamored couple for a little discernment in regard to love. Some of the questions we ask them: what is the secret sauce in their recipe of love and how have they stayed married so long? They said, ”it’s looking for the best in each other, rather than faults.” This refreshing, unselfish answer led to our next question: What is your best advice for newlyweds? Their answer: “Always try to be in agreement when making big decisions.”

The couple recently won the award out of all the nominations received for the state. Their daughter, Iris, says, “I'm so proud of them. They are such a loving couple with both of them still having a twinkle in their eyes when they see each other, when they kiss goodnight. Dad always remembers the love he feels in his heart for Mom.”

A special edition of The Wedding Times for the happy couple.Photo byMedia

Playing music is Claire’s forte and in this season of love…she found out William’s favorite song is by Nat King Cole! It’s L-O-V-E and it’s the cornerstone of his relationship with his sweet wife, Seraphim. She played the song for him as he reminisced to the music and sweet memories he and his wife had over the years!

Claire says she loves working in this field because we are able to join collectively to celebrate and acknowledge the ways in which our patients have touched other lives. William also received sweet Valentine’s Day cards from a local school and Girl Scout troop. He was very touched that someone was thinking of him! He thanks them for sending a bit of love and kindness during this time of his life!

Will and Seraphim have a twinkle in their eye when they look at each other.Photo byDaughter Iris

When the couple looks at each other, the light shines from their eyes. You can tell these two are longtime loves! The saying goes, “A picture is worth a thousand words”…then this photo of William and Seraphim speaks volumes. They have found true love! We wish them all the best this Valentine’s Day!

# Valentines Day# AccentCare# Love# New Jersey couple married long# hospice

