Indianapolis, IN

Blessings Boxes in Indianapolis

Media TV

Blessings Boxes are popping up around Indianapolis, Indiana thanks to team members with AccentCare Home Health and Hospice. What exactly is a Blessing Box? It’s part of a project to help supply food to areas in the city that are considered ‘Food deserts’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WybSb_0jrfIfA500
A Blessings Box in Indianapolis is filled with cans and goods for the community.Photo byMedia

AccentCare partnered with the Community Food Box Project to give back to the area. The project launched in 2016 with Sierra Nuckols' vision to provide goods for people who do not have accessible grocery stores, farmers markets, or affordable food. Known as a ‘food desert,’ some communities have less food security and challenges to sustain healthy lifestyles.

AccentCare is proud to build and maintain community connections by coming together to donate necessities for those living in ‘food deserts.’ The “Blessings Box” was designed from an upcycled newspaper box and painted by employees and includes handprints to metaphorically extend our hands in service to the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303MnH_0jrfIfA500
Painted handprints are shown reaching out to welcome anyone.Photo byMedia

Staff and volunteers are responsible for maintaining and restocking food, hygiene projects, and other helpful goods, such as hats and gloves, to ensure it remains well managed and adequately filled. Health information and Veterans’ resources are also in the boxes.

“Blessing Boxes are more than a source of food; they are a means of education and a connection to the community,” says Lauren Harrison, Volunteer & Community Outreach Manager. “By providing a Blessings Box, we are actively helping those in need while developing a presence within the Indianapolis area. Our selfless AccentCare team and volunteers value having an additional avenue to provide for others.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojilw_0jrfIfA500
Blessing boxes assist those in food deserts.Photo byMedia

The team aspires to connect with local businesses and organizations to empower people through reliable access to goods. They also hope to host food drives and build relationships around this common goal. Items in the box are free for anyone to enjoy. AccentCare staff hope the items will bring the gift of hope, knowledge, and a taste of happiness.

The Community Food Box Project aims to expand further within the Indianapolis community and beyond. Currently, there are approximately 60 food boxes throughout Indianapolis. There is also one in Texas. For more information on the project: https://www.communityfoodboxproject.org/about.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Sharing interesting stories around the US.

Denver, CO
157 followers

More from Media TV

Minnesota State

Coping With Grief During the Holidays

It’s called the most wonderful time of year, but for many Americans struggling with grief, it’s not a festive time. All the holiday parties and decorations meant to bring joy, can magnify a grieving loved one’s sense of loss. Family traditions resurface and memories bubble up at times when it’s least expected. This can make social situations extra tough.

Read full story
11 comments
Tampa, FL

Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patient

A pet played a pivotal role for a local Tampa, FL woman on hospice. The 96-year-old patient suffered from advanced dementia and was nearing the end of her life while Hurricane Ian powered near the Tampa area. AccentCare nurses took care of Elvira as she waited for her daughter and beloved dog to get to the hospital inpatient hospice center. The local hospital was on lockdown because of the looming storm, so no visitors were allowed yet. After Hurricane Ian passed over, the patient’s dog, Luci, and her daughter, Heidi, were able to enter the hospital.

Read full story
5 comments
South Padre Island, TX

Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea Turtles

It was a dream come true for a Texas hospice patient over the weekend at South Padre Island. 23-year-old Katelyn’s final wish was to visit sea turtles one last time. The San Antonio native’s dream was granted by AccentCare Hospice Foundation. The non-profit fulfilled her wish by sending her and her family to South Padre so she could see the beautiful creatures. “The trip was great, and it was just perfect for her,” said stepmom, Melissa.

Read full story
2 comments
Amarillo, TX

Butterfly Memorial Brings Families Together

Many cultures, such as the Native American, Japanese, and Chinese, regard the butterfly as a symbol of hope and rejuvenation. Butterflies are also thought to be a sign of a deceased loved one making their spirit felt according to Filipino traditions.

Read full story
Jackson, MS

Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MS

Due to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, Former Dallas Cowboy star player and Jackson State University Head Football Coach Deion Sanders, helped donate and deliver much needed water supplies for the residents in the city. AccentCare hospice was chosen to receive a huge truckload of the donated water for their hospice patients in the area.

Read full story
Texas State

Wrestling Alligators, Kids & Hurricanes on the TX Coast

Wrestling alligators, kids, and hurricanes down on the Texas coast, Rachel Clinton is one of many unique AccentCare nurses. She just celebrated her one-year anniversary with the home health, personal care services, and hospice company. When she met with her Regional Director of Operations, she told Denise her “why” for working at AccentCare had changed a little. Last year, she said her children were the main motivation for her job. She loved being able to drop them off at school before work and being available for them.

Read full story
Loveland, CO

Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families Cope

How are a balloon and a piece of spaghetti powerful reminders of loved ones who died? It was a beautiful evening to find the answer to that question. In Loveland, Colorado, the AccentCare hospice team joined with 35 family members for a late July Memorial Balloon Release. After a pasta dinner and brief program, families wrote messages on the balloons before the release. The poignant messages were heartfelt and meaningful from each family member who wrote them.

Read full story
Franklin, TN

Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!

Santa visiting with AccentCare Home Health's Candy McNeeseAccentCare Staff. If you’re wondering where Santa hides out in the Summer months, it’s in Tennessee. He’s celebrating Christmas in July. And even though it’s 100 plus degrees outside, the Christmas spirit is alive and well. AccentCare’s Home Health office in Franklin, always checks in with it’s rare patient in the hot summer months, so they stay off the Naughty List. For Home Health Clinical Manager, Candy McNeese, helping Santa put the Ho Ho Ho back into his Go Go Go is a top priority!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy