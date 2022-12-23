Blessings Boxes in Indianapolis

Blessings Boxes are popping up around Indianapolis, Indiana thanks to team members with AccentCare Home Health and Hospice. What exactly is a Blessing Box? It’s part of a project to help supply food to areas in the city that are considered ‘Food deserts’.

A Blessings Box in Indianapolis is filled with cans and goods for the community. Photo by Media

AccentCare partnered with the Community Food Box Project to give back to the area. The project launched in 2016 with Sierra Nuckols' vision to provide goods for people who do not have accessible grocery stores, farmers markets, or affordable food. Known as a ‘food desert,’ some communities have less food security and challenges to sustain healthy lifestyles.

AccentCare is proud to build and maintain community connections by coming together to donate necessities for those living in ‘food deserts.’ The “Blessings Box” was designed from an upcycled newspaper box and painted by employees and includes handprints to metaphorically extend our hands in service to the community.

Painted handprints are shown reaching out to welcome anyone. Photo by Media

Staff and volunteers are responsible for maintaining and restocking food, hygiene projects, and other helpful goods, such as hats and gloves, to ensure it remains well managed and adequately filled. Health information and Veterans’ resources are also in the boxes.

“Blessing Boxes are more than a source of food; they are a means of education and a connection to the community,” says Lauren Harrison, Volunteer & Community Outreach Manager. “By providing a Blessings Box, we are actively helping those in need while developing a presence within the Indianapolis area. Our selfless AccentCare team and volunteers value having an additional avenue to provide for others.”

Blessing boxes assist those in food deserts. Photo by Media

The team aspires to connect with local businesses and organizations to empower people through reliable access to goods. They also hope to host food drives and build relationships around this common goal. Items in the box are free for anyone to enjoy. AccentCare staff hope the items will bring the gift of hope, knowledge, and a taste of happiness.

The Community Food Box Project aims to expand further within the Indianapolis community and beyond. Currently, there are approximately 60 food boxes throughout Indianapolis. There is also one in Texas. For more information on the project: https://www.communityfoodboxproject.org/about.