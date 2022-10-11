Tampa, FL

Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patient

Media TV

A pet played a pivotal role for a local Tampa, FL woman on hospice. The 96-year-old patient suffered from advanced dementia and was nearing the end of her life while Hurricane Ian powered near the Tampa area. AccentCare nurses took care of Elvira as she waited for her daughter and beloved dog to get to the hospital inpatient hospice center. The local hospital was on lockdown because of the looming storm, so no visitors were allowed yet. After Hurricane Ian passed over, the patient’s dog, Luci, and her daughter, Heidi, were able to enter the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIl8V_0iTeF1ZN00
Luci, the dachshund, says final goodbye to owner, Elvira.Courtesy: Heidi

As soon as the dachshund was placed on Elvira's bed, the animal went right up to her face and started giving her goodbye kisses. AccentCare's nurse Jennifer Chase, said, “A soothing wave of calmness seemed to immediately overtake the patient as her grimace & brow furrow dissipated and her rigid body tone relaxed from head to toe.” She died about an hour later with both her daughter and her faithful furry companion, Luci, by her side. Jennifer added, “I have no doubt that having the dog there made her death more peaceful.” Luci was bought by her owner and daughter in Germany and brought over to the US. The cuddly canine has two other dachshund siblings at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tX1J_0iTeF1ZN00
Luci gets a ride to the hospital.Courtesy: Heidi

The daughter, Heidi, said it was a very moving moment when she saw her mom relax and let go. Jennifer said, “In my opinion the dog would make an excellent therapy dog. Especially for dementia patients.” A recent study in Switzerland showed that pets ease stress and help calm dementia patients. Heidi works for LifeLink Foundation, an organ & tissue donation program. She hopes to make Luci a therapy dog to help ease suffering for other patients in the future.

Jennifer can testify to her patients peaceful passing, stating, “Our beloved pets have amazing healing powers. And we should never underestimate, or take for granted, their ability to comfort.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSTzn_0iTeF1ZN00
Faithful furry friend to the end.Courtesy: Heidi

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# AccentCare# hospice# pets# pet therapy# inpatient hospice

Comments / 4

Published by

Sharing interesting stories around the US.

Denver, CO
60 followers

More from Media TV

South Padre Island, TX

Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea Turtles

It was a dream come true for a Texas hospice patient over the weekend at South Padre Island. 23-year-old Katelyn’s final wish was to visit sea turtles one last time. The San Antonio native’s dream was granted by AccentCare Hospice Foundation. The non-profit fulfilled her wish by sending her and her family to South Padre so she could see the beautiful creatures. “The trip was great, and it was just perfect for her,” said stepmom, Melissa.

Read full story
2 comments
Amarillo, TX

Butterfly Memorial Brings Families Together

Many cultures, such as the Native American, Japanese, and Chinese, regard the butterfly as a symbol of hope and rejuvenation. Butterflies are also thought to be a sign of a deceased loved one making their spirit felt according to Filipino traditions.

Read full story
Jackson, MS

Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MS

Due to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, Former Dallas Cowboy star player and Jackson State University Head Football Coach Deion Sanders, helped donate and deliver much needed water supplies for the residents in the city. AccentCare hospice was chosen to receive a huge truckload of the donated water for their hospice patients in the area.

Read full story
Texas State

Wrestling Alligators, Kids & Hurricanes on the TX Coast

Wrestling alligators, kids, and hurricanes down on the Texas coast, Rachel Clinton is one of many unique AccentCare nurses. She just celebrated her one-year anniversary with the home health, personal care services, and hospice company. When she met with her Regional Director of Operations, she told Denise her “why” for working at AccentCare had changed a little. Last year, she said her children were the main motivation for her job. She loved being able to drop them off at school before work and being available for them.

Read full story
Loveland, CO

Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families Cope

How are a balloon and a piece of spaghetti powerful reminders of loved ones who died? It was a beautiful evening to find the answer to that question. In Loveland, Colorado, the AccentCare hospice team joined with 35 family members for a late July Memorial Balloon Release. After a pasta dinner and brief program, families wrote messages on the balloons before the release. The poignant messages were heartfelt and meaningful from each family member who wrote them.

Read full story
Franklin, TN

Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!

Santa visiting with AccentCare Home Health's Candy McNeeseAccentCare Staff. If you’re wondering where Santa hides out in the Summer months, it’s in Tennessee. He’s celebrating Christmas in July. And even though it’s 100 plus degrees outside, the Christmas spirit is alive and well. AccentCare’s Home Health office in Franklin, always checks in with it’s rare patient in the hot summer months, so they stay off the Naughty List. For Home Health Clinical Manager, Candy McNeese, helping Santa put the Ho Ho Ho back into his Go Go Go is a top priority!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy