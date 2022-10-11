Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patient

A pet played a pivotal role for a local Tampa, FL woman on hospice. The 96-year-old patient suffered from advanced dementia and was nearing the end of her life while Hurricane Ian powered near the Tampa area. AccentCare nurses took care of Elvira as she waited for her daughter and beloved dog to get to the hospital inpatient hospice center. The local hospital was on lockdown because of the looming storm, so no visitors were allowed yet. After Hurricane Ian passed over, the patient’s dog, Luci, and her daughter, Heidi, were able to enter the hospital.

Luci, the dachshund, says final goodbye to owner, Elvira. Courtesy: Heidi

As soon as the dachshund was placed on Elvira's bed, the animal went right up to her face and started giving her goodbye kisses. AccentCare's nurse Jennifer Chase, said, “A soothing wave of calmness seemed to immediately overtake the patient as her grimace & brow furrow dissipated and her rigid body tone relaxed from head to toe.” She died about an hour later with both her daughter and her faithful furry companion, Luci, by her side. Jennifer added, “I have no doubt that having the dog there made her death more peaceful.” Luci was bought by her owner and daughter in Germany and brought over to the US. The cuddly canine has two other dachshund siblings at home.

Luci gets a ride to the hospital. Courtesy: Heidi

The daughter, Heidi, said it was a very moving moment when she saw her mom relax and let go. Jennifer said, “In my opinion the dog would make an excellent therapy dog. Especially for dementia patients.” A recent study in Switzerland showed that pets ease stress and help calm dementia patients. Heidi works for LifeLink Foundation, an organ & tissue donation program. She hopes to make Luci a therapy dog to help ease suffering for other patients in the future.

Jennifer can testify to her patients peaceful passing, stating, “Our beloved pets have amazing healing powers. And we should never underestimate, or take for granted, their ability to comfort.”