Butterfly Memorial Brings Families Together

Many cultures, such as the Native American, Japanese, and Chinese, regard the butterfly as a symbol of hope and rejuvenation. Butterflies are also thought to be a sign of a deceased loved one making their spirit felt according to Filipino traditions.

As a representation of hope, releasing butterflies is a symbolic bereavement activity and can help alleviate grief for children and adults. Last week, AccentCare Hospice in Amarillo, Texas had a Butterfly Memorial Ceremony for family members to come together and remember their loved ones and find closure. The event was a way for families to facilitate connections through the release of the butterflies.

A large crowd listens as the names of loved ones are called out in the ceremonyAccentCare Staff

Over 120 people attended the hospice ceremony. "I’m very pleased with the turnout. The people there were very pleased with the program and shared how meaningful it was to them," said Angela Keller, Grief Counselor with AccentCare.

A brief rain symbolically served as tear drops falling from heaven. Most of the heartfelt program was inside at First Presbyterian Church.

New Sound singers perform with spirit and heartfelt joy at the ceremonyMedia

New Sound singers from Amarillo High School performed and Caprock High School JROTC presented the color guard. Veterans in attendance were recognized. Staff members also read the names of those veterans being remembered.

Cap Rock HS JROTC gets ready to present the flagsAccentCare Staff

After the rain passed, guests were able to step outside in the courtyard, when the sun peeked out from behind the clouds. The beautiful, clear sky was the perfect backdrop for the butterflies to be released in honor of the hospice patients that died over the last year.

Butterflies are about to be releasedAccentCare Staff

Some of the winged creatures landed on people to check them out for a few minutes, before flying away.

A butterfly lands on a staff member's tie for a brief visit!AccentCare Staff

It was hosted as a way to help family members experience a cathartic grief exercise and cope with their loss. The staff hoped to help those who were searching for an outlet to grieve, process, reflect on, and memorialize someone they’ve lost. AccentCare also offers grief support groups.

Getting ready to release a big group of butterflies!AccentCare Staff

