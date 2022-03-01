Dana White reiterates Islam Makhachev is in “discussion” for Lightweight title shot

Media Referee

Islam Makhachev could be fighting for the Lightweight title in his next outing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gS4eO_0eSbZg3900
Dana White(Mediareferee.com)

UFC President Dana White recently appeared on TMZ Sports and spoke about the possible plans for Rafael dos Anjos.

RDA was to fight Rafael Fiziev at UFC 272. However, Fiziev contracted Covid-19 after arriving in America and had to pull out of the fight.

While White plans for that, he was also asked about Islam Makhachev possibly getting a title shot. Makhachev picked up his 10th win in a row last weekend. He dispatched Bobby Green with ease and had claimed that the UFC President told Khabib Nurmagomedov about a title fight next.

White reiterated that Makhachev was in discussion for a title shot and named Beneil Dariush as someone in with a shout.

"He's obviously, he's obviously in the discussion but let's not forget Beneil. Beneil is still around too you know. He's ranked number three in the world right now so we'll see what happens."

Dariush was originally scheduled to fight Makhachev last weekend. However, Dariush picked up an injury and Green stepped in on short notice.

White also claimed that he would be interested in seeing Makhachev vs Dariush in the future.

Who could Islam Makhachev face in his next outing?

Makhachev might have fought last week, but he was the first to raise his hand for a shot at dos Anjos.

However, he should get the winner between Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. The pair are set to meet at UFO 274, where Oliveira defends his title.

Oliveira has been incredible in recent months, but this would be a second title shot for Gaethje. This fight has all the ingredients to be a banger, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Makhachev will watch this fight closely to learn who his next opponent could be. The protege of Khabib certainly is in the form of his life and could very well be the next champion.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

As a blog, we give sports news coverage and updates on major US Sports like NBA, NFL, WWE, UFC, Tennis, F1, Esports and several others.

N/A
896 followers

More from Media Referee

"Ben Simmons is just doing some light shooting"- Brooklyn Nets GM gives an update

The Nets GM gave an update on Ben Simmons. Ben Simmons hasn’t played basketball for a year now and his return is still not clear. The star point guard was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond which saw James Harden going the other way.

Read full story

Keith Lee responds to reports of attitude issues in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee reacts to the reports of him having attitude issues in the company. Keith Lee was released from WWE in November 2021. Since his release, a lot has been alleged about him being difficult to work and having attitude issues.

Read full story
Keansburg, NJ

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested again

Former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch got arrested again. This year, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytchgot arrested again for the second time. According to Wrestling News, The 49-year-old was arrested in Keansburg, New Jersey, on Thursday, 24th February. State records show that she was charged with 11 offences, including the second violation.

Read full story

Henry Cejudo takes aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov over 2022’s Coach of the Year

Henry Cejudo and Khabib Nurmagomedov are both retired UFC champions. There seems to be a heated rivalry brewing between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Henry Cejudo. Cejudo and Nurmagomedov both held titles during their fighting days. The pair are now coaches and have seen a lot of success from their students.

Read full story

Conor McGregor hints at Octagon return and advises Charles Oliveira to wait for two months

Conor McGregor has put out his timeline for a UFC comeback early this year and set his sights on lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Conor McGregor made a public appearance at a fight after a long time at Bellator 275 in Dublin. 'The Notorious' one was in attendance to support his fellow Irish fighters.

Read full story
1 comments

Daniil Medvedev can become the first man outside the Big 4 to top ATP Rankings soon

Daniil Medvedev will play the Mexican Open with the World No.1 spot at stake. Daniil Medvedev is on the verge of creating a number of records. He could potentially dethrone Novak Djokovic this week itself. Medvedev will take the court at Mexican Open knowing the odds are in his favour.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Chris Paul wins the first Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award

One of the most awaited events of the season was held today as the NBA All-Star Game 2022 was played in Cleveland, Ohio, the USA. Chris Paul became The first recipient of the Kobe and Gigi Bryant @WNBA Advocacy Award.(Twitter)

Read full story

WWE's plans for Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania plans to be revealed this week on Raw?. The All-Mighty couldn't defend his title at the Elimination Chamber as he was taken out of the structure by medical personnel owing to a kayfabe "concussion" caused when Rollins powerbombed Austin Theory through his chamber pod.

Read full story

Luke Kennard hits career-high 8 three-pointers as the Clippers blow out the Rockets

Luke Kennard hit his career-high 8 three pointers as the Los Angeles Clippers ran through the Houston Rockets and destroyed them in the last game before the All-Star break. The Los Angeles Clippers won by the score of 142-111, in which Luke Kennard scored 25 points and Marcus Morris contributed with game-high 27 points, as the Clippers head into the all-star break in style.

Read full story
1 comments

Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev have kindered MMA's most unlikely relationship, as the duo train together in Sweden

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till training together(Twitter) Darren Till is well on his path to redemption ever since the Liverpool native has been on a losing skid inside the octagon. He has lost four of his last five fights and wants to leave no stones unturned whenever he makes his Octagon return.

Read full story
1 comments

"I'll ask Cristiano to stay" says Khabib Nurmagomedov when asked about the Manchester United star's future

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants his good friend Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United amid transfer rumors surrounding the football icon. It is apparent by now that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a die-hard football fan. The undefeated mixed martial arts legend has claimed many times that he prefers watching football over any combat sports in the world.

Read full story

Ivica Zubac still shares a brotherhood with former teammate Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley who was once considered as the heart and soul of the Los Angeles Clippers was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to the start of this season. Patrick Beverley's trade came as a shock to many people around the world as he was a well-respected and deeply loved figure in the Clippers dressing room.

Read full story
2 comments

"Totally worth it" - Austin Theory reacts after being bulldozed by Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Austin Theory reacts after being hammered by Brock Lesnar on Monday Night Raw. Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was present on this week's Monday Night Raw. He had some fun at the very beginning of the show as he took Austin Theory for a ride at the Suplex City.

Read full story

WWE 2K22 to feature General Manager mode

WWE 2K finally reveals the fan favourite General Manager mode trailer for the 2K22 console game. Earlier it was reported that the WWE 2K22 console game will be bringing back the fan-favorite General Manager (GM) mode for the first time in years. This mode has been highly requested by the fans, and it seems like the developers of the game and WWE have heard the plead of the fans.

Read full story

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar opens up about his look during the recent Pat McAfee show appearance

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar opens up about his look during the recent Pat McAfee show appearance. Brock Lesnar appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where he finally opened up about his new look, but one thing that caught everyone's eye was his size.

Read full story
2 comments

Michael Bisping presents Robert Whittaker's case for fighting Kamaru Usman

Michael Bisping believes another run at welterweight will give Rober Whittaker's career the vigor and purpose he needs. Much has been made about Robert Whittaker's rematch with Israel Adesanya at UFC 271, which he lost by unanimous decision. Although some are of the opinion that Whittaker might have done just enough to win at UFC 271, others believe that he needs to focus on his career trajectory and chalk out a fresh course for him.

Read full story

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 against the Pacers and set yet another record

Indiana Pacers' visit to Milwaukee was one (player) sided affair as Giannis Antetokounmpo crossed 50 point mark 1st time this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee Bucks(Twitter)

Read full story

WWE veteran Dolph Ziggler to compete in NXT 2.0

Dolph Ziggler to arrive in NXT next week for his first match. The showoff will witness his first set of actions in the new revamped version of the black and gold brand. Dolph Ziggler will face off against Tommaso Ciampa in singles action. The match was revealed on NXT Vengeance Day.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy