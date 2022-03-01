Dana White reiterates Islam Makhachev is in “discussion” for Lightweight title shot

Islam Makhachev could be fighting for the Lightweight title in his next outing.

Dana White (Mediareferee.com)

UFC President Dana White recently appeared on TMZ Sports and spoke about the possible plans for Rafael dos Anjos.

RDA was to fight Rafael Fiziev at UFC 272. However, Fiziev contracted Covid-19 after arriving in America and had to pull out of the fight.

While White plans for that, he was also asked about Islam Makhachev possibly getting a title shot. Makhachev picked up his 10th win in a row last weekend. He dispatched Bobby Green with ease and had claimed that the UFC President told Khabib Nurmagomedov about a title fight next.

White reiterated that Makhachev was in discussion for a title shot and named Beneil Dariush as someone in with a shout.

"He's obviously, he's obviously in the discussion but let's not forget Beneil. Beneil is still around too you know. He's ranked number three in the world right now so we'll see what happens."

Dariush was originally scheduled to fight Makhachev last weekend. However, Dariush picked up an injury and Green stepped in on short notice.

White also claimed that he would be interested in seeing Makhachev vs Dariush in the future.

Who could Islam Makhachev face in his next outing?

Makhachev might have fought last week, but he was the first to raise his hand for a shot at dos Anjos.

However, he should get the winner between Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. The pair are set to meet at UFO 274, where Oliveira defends his title.

Oliveira has been incredible in recent months, but this would be a second title shot for Gaethje. This fight has all the ingredients to be a banger, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Makhachev will watch this fight closely to learn who his next opponent could be. The protege of Khabib certainly is in the form of his life and could very well be the next champion.