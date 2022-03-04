Mandy Rose shares her opinion on the Season 2 finale of the popular show Euphoria

The leader of "Toxic Attraction," Mandy Rose on NXT 2.0 shared her opinion on the Season 2 finale of the popular show Euphoria.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are best buddies and have been very close for a long time. They were part of the team Absolution with veteran Paige. Paige guided the two newcomers nicely till she was a part of the roster. The tag team of Rose and Deville was called Fire and Desire. They had terrific chemistry in the squared circle which helped them become a successful tag team in modern-day women's wrestling.

Mandy Rose at the gym (Twitter)

Mandy and Sonya also had a kayfabe rivalry, which saw the latter cut the former's hair on an episode of SmackDown. Otis aligned hwith Mandy Rose. Deville also won a match against Rose with a roll-up on the May 8, 2020 edition of SmackDown. They were to face each other in a loser-gets-her-hair-shaved match up which was later made into a no-disqualification, loser leaves WWE match. Dolph Ziggler will be in Deville's corner during this storyline.

Rose eventually sporting a new hairstyle, won the match to end the feud. Sonya has been an authority figure post that match.

Long time friend of Mandy Rose, Sonya tweeted her reaction after watching the finale of Euphoria season 2. She said: "The finale of @euphoriaHBO has me distraught man"

Mandy would quote retweet and share her reactions which were: "Me toooo"

What's in line for the two best friends?

Sonya has constantly been getting involved in Naomi's matches, and it has been so long. Mandy is the current NXT Women's Champion.

Mandy has been on a roll since her comeback to NXT. She has formed a formidable faction known as "Toxic Attraction" alongside two very talented women in Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Gigi and Jacy are the current NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. They dominate the women's division at NXT and are all set to continue doing so. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will face the winners of the Dusty Cup.