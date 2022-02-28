WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested again

Former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch got arrested again

This year, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch got arrested again for the second time. According to Wrestling News, The 49-year-old was arrested in Keansburg, New Jersey, on Thursday, 24th February. State records show that she was charged with 11 offences, including the second violation.

Tammy is a WWE Hall of Famer (Mediareferee.com)

Operating under the influence of liquor or drugs

Driving after driver’s license/registration suspended/revoked

Careless driving: Likely to endanger person or property

Reckless driving

Failure to wear seat equipment — the responsibility of the driver

Driving without a license

Failure to possess a driver’s license

Failure to possess driver’s registration

Failure to possess driver’s insurance card

Failure to install interlock/drive car without an interlock

Operate motor vehicle during license suspension — second violation

Sytch has been a WWE Superstar of the 1990s and rose to fame that era. Between 1995-98 Sytch was a very big WWE Superstar and was named the most downloaded person on the internet by AOL in 1996. She also later appeared in ECW and WCW. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer in 2011.

WWE Superstar Tammy Sytch has been arrested for several other occasions in the past

Tammy has faced allegations of threatening to kill her partner with a pair of scissors. She got arrested in New Jersey for this. Sytch already faced three charges earlier, including terroristic threats and possessing a weapon for an unlawful purpose. In addition, she had her share of legal problems, including the 2018 arrest for contempt of court and fugitive charges.

Her most recent incident came in July 2020 for allegedly eluding a police officer, violating a domestic restraining order and operating a motor vehicle under a license suspension. She was released from jail in June 2021. She was earlier charged with making terroristic threats and illegally possessing a weapon.

Tammy was also in treatment for addiction on multiple occasions. It would be interesting to see how she get away from all these charges as there are a lot now.