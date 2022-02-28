WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested again

Former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch got arrested again
This year, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch got arrested again for the second time. According to Wrestling News, The 49-year-old was arrested in Keansburg, New Jersey, on Thursday, 24th February. State records show that she was charged with 11 offences, including the second violation.
- Operating under the influence of liquor or drugs
- Driving after driver’s license/registration suspended/revoked
- Careless driving: Likely to endanger person or property
- Reckless driving
- Failure to wear seat equipment — the responsibility of the driver
- Driving without a license
- Failure to possess a driver’s license
- Failure to possess driver’s registration
- Failure to possess driver’s insurance card
- Failure to install interlock/drive car without an interlock
- Operate motor vehicle during license suspension — second violation
Sytch has been a WWE Superstar of the 1990s and rose to fame that era. Between 1995-98 Sytch was a very big WWE Superstar and was named the most downloaded person on the internet by AOL in 1996. She also later appeared in ECW and WCW. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer in 2011.
WWE Superstar Tammy Sytch has been arrested for several other occasions in the past
Tammy has faced allegations of threatening to kill her partner with a pair of scissors. She got arrested in New Jersey for this. Sytch already faced three charges earlier, including terroristic threats and possessing a weapon for an unlawful purpose. In addition, she had her share of legal problems, including the 2018 arrest for contempt of court and fugitive charges.
Tammy was also in treatment for addiction on multiple occasions. It would be interesting to see how she get away from all these charges as there are a lot now.
Comments / 0