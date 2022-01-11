"Doing everything in my power to be ok" - Nick Kyrgios update on Australian Open participation

Nick Kyrgios has given update on his Australian Open participation after testing positive for Covid-19

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is likely to miss out on Australian Open 2022 after testing positive for Covid-19. The tournament is set to start within a week on 17th January and Kyrgios has given update on his condition ahead of the tournament.

Nick Kyrgios (Twitter)

Kyrgios took to his Instagram to give fans an update on his condition and talked about how he is doing everything in his power to hopefully get on court and not miss the Australian Open 2022. He said:

“I am taking all the necessary precautions at the moment. Obviously not ideal a week ahead of the Australian Open, but I am doing everything in my power to be ok and get out there and hopefully give you’ll a show. I just don’t want this to take away from the Australian summer of tennis. We’ve had a lot of great results. A lot of other Aussies are doing really well.”

Kyrgios is certainly keeping his hopes up and remains optimistic about recovering from the virus on time. The Australian fans would be more than keen to see him in action when the tournament starts on 17th January.

Nick Kyrgios comments on Novak Djokovic's situation

A lot has happened over the past week in the tennis world. With Novak Djokovic having his visa cancelled at one point and facing deportation to winning the legal battle against the Australian government. While Djokovic was in detention, Kyrgios took to Twitter to suggest his situation was really bad.

Tweeting about the same, Kyrgios wrote:

“Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my mums health, but how we are handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad. Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better.”