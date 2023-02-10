Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office says

U.S. Representative Angie Craig was assaulted on Thursday in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C., her office said in a statement.

Her chief of staff, Nick Coe, said that the Democrat Minnesota congresswoman suffered bruising, but was “otherwise physically okay.” Coe added that there was no evidence to suggest that the attack was politically motivated.

The attack took place early in the morning and the lawmaker “defended herself from the attacker”, Coe said. The attacker fled the scene of the assault, her office added.

“Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time,” her chief of staff added.

The report says Craig told police the man punched her with a closed fist on the chin and grabbed her by the neck. Craig said she threw hot coffee on the man, who then got away, the report says.

Two police officers searched the basement-level parking garage but did not find the man, according to the report.

D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck confirmed that an assault occurred in an apartment building in the Northeast section of Washington, not far from Union Station. No arrest has been made. Steinbeck said it appears that the attacker may suffer from mental health issues.

Craig, 50, who’s serving her third term in Congress, represents Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District.

The attack on Craig comes amid heightened security measures at the Capitol. The area around the Capitol complex was secured with fences and additional officers this week for President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, under advice from the Capitol Police board. However, while members of congressional leadership receive a security detail, those not in leadership are not assigned individual police protection.

Just last year, the Capitol Police investigated 7,501 threats against members of Congress. While that number represented a decrease in threats compared with 2020 and 2021, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said threats against lawmakers “are still too high.”

Last October, in a politically motivated incident, a man attacked then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer in the Pelosis’ San Francisco home. Authorities said the attack was spurred by far-right conspiracy theories.